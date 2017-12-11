LVMH announces fourth edition of Les Journées Particulières in 2018. Save the dates October 12, 13 and 14, 2018 for a one-of-a-kind visit behind the scenes at LVMH Group Luxury Maisons including Louis Vuitton , TAG Heuer, Guerlain, Moët & Chandon, Le Bon Marché.

Rendezvous on October 12-14, 2018 for a new edition of LVMH’s Doors Open Days – an event unique in the world. All LVMH’s artisans leather goods craftsmen, boot makers, oenologists, winemakers, tailors, couturiers will open their doors to the world and will share their savoir-faire. A world leader in high-quality products and ambassador of French and European know-how throughout the world, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton possesses a unique portfolio of over 70 prestigious Houses in five different sectors. The group will again open special locations in Europe free to the public, to show the tradition of some of Europe’s oldest luxury houses.

Les Journées Particulières were created in 2011, guided by Antoine Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of Berluti and a member of the LVMH Board of Directors, to showcase the remarkable diversity of métiers and savoir-faire that LVMH Maisons preserve in their activities. Les Journées Particulières have met with an enthusiastic response from the public, welcoming some 145,000 visitors in 2016.

Approximately 40 LVMH maisons, including Louis Vuitton , TAG Heuer, Guerlain, Moët & Chandon, Le Bon Marché and more took part in the 2016 edition of the Journées Particulières, wrote forbes. Some are famous, must-see locations, like the showrooms of Christian Dior on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, or the Ateliers of Louis Vuitton in Asnières. Others, like Fort Chabrol, the viticulture and enology research institute for Moët & Chandon in Épernay; the Fendi headquarters in the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome; the atelier of Moynat in Paris and the woolen mill of Loro Piana in Roccapietra (Piedmont) opened their doors to the public for the first time.

“Les Journées Particulières is a special opportunity for the LVMH Group to share the passion that inspires all our employees. In 2018 the event will more than ever underline our commitment to artisanal excellence, along with our strong contemporary engagement,” says Antoine Arnault.

The biggest luxury group and its LVMH Institut des Métiers d’Excellence also announced the inauguration of the Italian headquarters at Palazzo Pucci in Florence. The inauguration celebrated the launch of the LVMH IME in Italy, as well as the first Italian vocational training classes already under way at LVMH Istituto dei Mestieri d’Eccellenza with Polimoda for leather goods, and For.Al, for jewelry.