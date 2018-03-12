Luxury Events Calendar April

Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades taking place in APRIL!



The most important luxury events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, yachts, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery, watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business, etc.

PAD Art + Design Art

04 – 08 April, 2018

TUILERIES, Paris, France

pad-fairs.com/paris/en/

Art Paris Art Fair brings together some 140 galleries from 20 countries under the celestial dome of the Grand Palais, presenting a wide-ranging panorama of modern and contemporary art that includes photography, design and art publishing.

ESXENCE MILANO – The Excellence of Perfumery,

The Scent of Excellence

05 – 08 April, 2018

The Mall Milano, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milano, Italy

www.esxence.com

Esxence exhibitors list has always distinguished itself for the ability to represent, in a complete way, the heterogeneous panorama of realities which embody the excellence of Artistic Perfumery. Esxence: a non-existent word can conjure up meanings that are intriguing, curious, fascinating, in just the same way as an aroma which is intangible, magic, poetic, distinct or mysterious. Perfumes today are mostly “product fragrances”, fashion perfumes, where the trend is artificially created by a massive media campaign to persuade people to wear that fragrance because of its difference in character and style. But fortunately there is always someone who searches out excellence in quality, subtly, detail, harmony.

Ever Monaco

The international salon of ecological vehicles and renewable energies Monaco,

The Grimaldi Forum,

10-12 April, 2018

www.ever-monaco.com

One section of the Ever Monaco show is intended for the Ecological Vehicles (electric, hybrid, fuel cell, gas, biofuels as well as any mode of propulsion offering real ecological and resource advantages. One section is dedicated to Renewable Energies (respect of the environment and energy saving). Scientific conferences will bring together specialists in the field in the ecological vehicles, renewable energies and sustainable development.

Vinitaly – the world’s top exhibition in the wine sector

International wine and spirits exhibition

15-18 April, 2018

Veronafiere, V.le del Lavoro, 8, Verona, Italy

www.vinitaly.com/en

Vinitaly is the main reference event in the wine sector: more than 4 thousand exhibitors with 155 thousand visitors (56,000 international from 120 countries). Four days of major events, meetings, tastings and targeted workshops to encourage contacts between exhibiting cellars and trade operators, together with an impressive convention programme discussing and analysing topics associated with supply and demand in Italy, Europe and the rest of the world.

Milan Furniture Fair/ Salone Internazionale del Mobile

International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition

EuroCucina, International Kitchen Furniture Exhibition

International Bathroom Exhibition

SaloneSatellite

April 17 – 22, 2018

Fiera Milano Nuovo Polo

www.salonemilano.it/en/

The Salone del Mobile is the global benchmark for the Home Furnishing Sector. An invaluable tool for the industry as well as an ongoing, quite extraordinary promotional vehicle. The Salone made its first appearance in 1961, designed to promote Italian furniture and furnishing accessories on the export market, and it has continued to do so impeccably, ensuring that the quality of Italian furniture is known to all four corners of the earth, and continues so to do, with half of all its visitors coming from around the world.

Annual, with Salone Internazionale del Complemento d’Arredo, in odd years with Euroluce and SaloneUfficio, in even years with Salone Internazionale del Bagno and Eurocucina.

BESPOKED

A CELEBRATION OF HANDMADE BICYCLES & THOSE WHO MAKE THEM

20-22 April, 2018,

Brunel’s Old Station, Bristol, UK

http://www.bespoked.cc/

The UK Handmade Bicycle Show, Europe’s biggest showcase of handmade bicycles and their makers, will be taking place at Brunel’s Old Station in Bristol, UK.

China Golf-PGA Merchandise Show

Chinese golf industry’s leading trading and sourcing event.

20 – 22 April, 2018

Shanghai New International Expo Centre

www.chinagolfshow.com

The China Golf-PGA Merchandise Show is organized by Reed Guanghe Exhibitions which forms part of Reed Exhibitions, the world’s leading events organizer. First organized in 2002, the event joined the Reed Exhibitions’ expansive portfolio of events in 2010. Reed Exhibitions also organizes the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, the world’s largest annual golf exhibition, and the PGA Expo, held each fall in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

ELS – Expo Lifestyle for Luxury and Excellence

26 – 29 April, 2018

Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC),

Shanghai, China

www.expolifestyle.com

Expo Lifestyle for Luxury and Excellence (ELS) is a new fair held in Shanghai in April in parallel to CIBS (www.boatshowchina.com), the most important Yacht Show in Asia, which caters to the top-notch segment of the luxury producers. Considering the booming market for luxury products in China, the same Organizer is launching an independent but complementary Expo – ELS – aimed at offering HNWI the chance to visit a pavilion dedicated to the excellence in lifestyle.

CIBS – China Shanghai International Boat Show

The largest annual event for the whole boat & yacht industry in Asia

Shanghai New International Expo Center

April 26-29, 2018

www.boatshowchina.com

Inaugurated in 1996, CIBS is the most comprehensive and longest established boat & yacht exhibition in China, which covers the whole boating industry chain. As the ideal regional platform to feature boating products, equipment, technologies and services, CIBS also aims to popularize a maritime lifestyle and yachting culture amongst a rising upper and middle class in China.



ABACE – Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition

The Premier Business Aviation Event in Asia

17 -19 April, 2018

Shanghai Hawker Pacific Business Aviation Centre, Hongqiao International Airport, Shanghai, China

www.abace.aero

ABACE is the region’s largest show dedicated strictly to showcasing business aviation products and services to thousands of the region’s top business leaders, entrepreneurs, wealth creators and other purchase decision- makers. The event, which is a partnership between the Shanghai Airport Authority and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and co-hosted by NBAA, the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) and the Shanghai Exhibition Center (SEC), serves not just as a premiere marketplace for connecting buyers and sellers in Shanghai, but as a catalyst for growing the industry across the Asian region.

The Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) is held at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport at the Shanghai Hawker Pacific Business Aviation Service Centre.

Top Marques Monaco

19-22 April, 2018

The Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

The Annual Celebration of Four-Wheeled Opulence

Four days of excessiveness, luxury and sheer pleasure

www.topmarquesmonaco.com

TOP MARQUES MONACO is the only live supercar show in the world. Taking place every April in the prestigious Principality of Monaco, VIP visitors have the unique chance to test drive the world’s most bespoke cars on the Formula 1 track.

Each year Top Marques Monaco hits the headlines because it hosts the world premiere launches of limited edition, technologically supreme vehicles.

Arabian Travel Market

22-25 April, 2018

Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

www.arabiantravelmarket.com

Arabian Travel Market is the Middle East’s leading travel guide exhibition. Arabian Travel Market remains the prime vehicle for the regional industry to share its news, network with the key players and meet potential partners.

As ATM’s fastest growing sector, travel technology will be brought together into a single event as The Travel Tech Show, taking place at ATM. Following the format of the successful Travel Tech Show at World Travel Market (WTM) in London, ATM will build on this success to showcase the latest in travel technology and deliver the Travel Technology Seminar programme.

Miami Beach Polo World Cup

The world’s most exciting beach polo competition

Dates: to be announced

South Beach, Miami, United States

www.miamipolo.com

The world’s best polo players hit the sands of South Beach.

Polo on the Beach continues to be one of the most exciting and sought after events on Miami Beach’s social calendar. The Miami Beach Polo World Cup draws renowned players, celebrities and successful professionals from around the world. Held right on the sands of South Beach, the three day tournament brings all the action and splendor of the “Sport of Kings” to the tropics.

Hyeres Festival

International Festival of Fashion and Photography

26 – 30 April, 2018

Villa Noailles, Montee de Noailles, Hyeres, France

www.villanoailles-hyeres.com / hyeres-tourisme.com

Every Spring in the South of France, the ‘International Fashion and Photography Festival’ spotlights young promising artists in the fields of fashion and photography. The festival proposes diverse exhibitions, professional panel discussions and two competitions. The competitions showcase 10 fashion designers and 10 photographers selected by a jury of profes- sionals in each field. The work of the chosen candidates is presented to the jury and the public in either fashion shows (designers) or group exhibitions (photographers).

MYBA Charter Show

International exhibition dedicated to charter professionals and superyachts

23- 26 April, 2018;

Ocean Port Vell, Barcelona;

www.mybashow.com

MYBA Charter Show is one of the most important international exhibitions dedicated to Charter professionals and Superyachts. In keeping with the tradition of the Show, a lively social programme will ensure everyone makes the best use of the potential for networking.

MYBA Charter Show is an event not to be missed by yacht charter professionals, attended by the most prestigious Charter Agencies and Brokers globally. The exhibition is a select showcase for luxury charter yachts and the most exclusive display of ancillary services for the yachting industry.