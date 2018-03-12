Luxury Events Calendar December

Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in the month of DECEMBER!

Our current recommendations (send your suggestions and events here) for most important luxury events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: automotive, yachting, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery and watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business and so on.



Art Basel Miami Beach

Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC)

6-9 December, 2018

http://www.artbasel.com

At the nexus of North America and Latin America, this Art Basel show presents artwork from across the globe. Over 250 of the world’s leading galleries participate, drawing over 70,000 visitors each year.

With miles of sandy beaches dotted with classic Art Deco architecture, world-class art museums, and a glittering nightlife, Miami Beach ranks among America’s most iconic cities. During Art Basel, it embraces the artworld with special exhibitions at museums and galleries across the city, transforming the week into a dense and dynamic cultural event.

Over 500,000 square feet of exhibition space hosts the Galleries, Nova, Positions, Edition, Kabinett, Survey and Magazines sectors, as well as our discussion series, Conversations and Salon. Public artworks are sited nearby at Collins Park, while Film is presented across two venues, inside the MBCC and in the outdoor setting of SoundScape Park.

Dubai International Jewellery Week

The premier exhibition for jewellery and precious timepieces

14-17 November, 2018

Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

www.jewelleryshow.com

Dubai International Jewellery Week has established itself as the region’s largest showcase of jewellery, gold &precious metals, diamonds & colored stones. Dubai International Jewellery Week continues to occupy a key position in the global jewellery show circuit and provides the Middle East with its own unique industry forum, welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

LE GRAND BAL

31 December, 2018

Wiener Hofburg, Vienna, Austria

www.legrandbal.at



Welcome to LE GRAND BAL of the Wiener Hofburg, a fairy-tale evening „The night of love” at Austrian capital’s premier New Year’s Eve event.

At 7.30pm stunning lighting and a red carpet reception will mark the official start of the event for diners and VIPs. Cocktails will be served in the Hofburg Foyer and walking acts will get everyone in the mood for a New Year’s party to remember. Extras in fancy dresses will open the grand staircase and accompany the visitors into the staterooms beyond. At 10pm the event will open to all the other guests who will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling white wine and entertainment from the walking acts.



