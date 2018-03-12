Welcome to our page dedicated to FEBRUARY luxury events and trades!



The Original Miami Beach Antique Show

09 – 12 February, 2018

Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami, United States

www.originalmiamibeachantiqueshow.com

The Original Miami Beach Antique Show is the world’s largest indoor antique show with more than 800 established dealers from 22 different companies. 17th – 19th Century furniture, Paintings, American and European Silver, Objects of Virtue, Textiles and Rugs, Art Deco, Modernism, Porcelain, Art Glass, Bronze Sculptures, Antique Jewelry & Watches, Exquisite Time Pieces and so much more. This show truly has something for everyone.



NEW YORK SHOE EXPO

06 – 08 February, 2018

Hilton New York Hotel

ffany.org/

East coast footwear show. New York Shoe Expo brings independent owners, boutique buyers, department store merchants and industry press here to the fashion capital in search of the next big trend.

White Turf St. Moritz

International Horse Races since 1907

4th, 11th and 18th February, 2018

St.Moritz, Switzerland

www.whiteturf.ch

White Turf, a unique, exclusive, top-class event with exciting horse-racing, gourmet catering, lively music and inspiring art exhibitions, all taking place in winter sunshine on the frozen lake among the stunningly beautiful, snow-capped mountains of St Moritz.

Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair

Unfold the Scandinavian Design Scene

6 – 10 February, 2018

Stockholm International Fairs, Alvsjo, Stockholm, Sweden

www.stockholmfurniturelightfair.se

Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair is the world’s largest and most important meeting place for Scandinavian furniture and lighting design. Each year In February over 40,000 buyers, architects, designers and journalists gather in Stockholm to visit the exhibition and a number of other high-profile design events around the city during the Stockholm Design Week.

Premierevision Paris

The global event for fashion professionals.

07-09 February, 2018

Parc des Expositions – Hall 4, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France

www.premierevision.com

For 3 days, 2 times a year, at Paris-Nord Villepinte, the six major industries supplying materials and services to the global fashion industry, including : – Yarns, Fabrics , Leather , Designs , Accessories, Manufacturing – come together in Paris, the capital of fashion.

Six complementary shows, brought together in one place, where the entire fashion industry meets. Première Vision Paris is an essential business hub, where 62,000 industry professionals from over 120 countries come together to share ideas, do business, work and build their new collections.

RetroMobiles

Le salon des amoureux de la voiture ancienne

07-11 February, 2018

Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre,Paris, France

www.retromobile.fr

Linking the past and the future, Retromobile rises to the challenge of providing an exciting and fascinating event for vintage car enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world. Emblematic collectors, extreme auctions, indoor and outdoor events, clubs, automakers, artists and vendors: all contribute to making these 5 days a very special experience.

Yachts Miami Beach

The Annual Yacht & Brokerage Show in Miami Beach

15-19 February, 2018

Miami Beach, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, United States

miamiyachtshow.com

The in-water-only display presentation covers more than 1.2 million square feet of space over a mile-long strip of Indian Creek Waterway, featuring over 500 new and pre-owned vessels valued at more than a billion dollars. This Miami boat show is in the heart of beautiful Miami Beach on Indian Creek Waterway at Collins Avenue (S.R. A1A) – from 41st to 51st Streets.

The annual Yacht and Brokerage Show in Miami Beach will transform Collins Avenue into a multi-million dollar presentation of yachts including the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts and superyachts from the world’s foremost custom boat builders.

UK National Wedding Show-UK’s Biggest Wedding Show

16-18 February, 2018

London Olympia, London, United Kingdom

www.nationalweddingshow.co.uk

As the UK’s original and largest wedding event, each National Wedding Show presents an opportunity to meet face-to-face with over 6,000 brides-to-be from across the country in one central location.

Inhorgenta

International Trade Fair for Jewellery, Watches, Design, Gemstones and Technology

The international platform for affordable luxury in terms of jewelry, timepieces and lifestyle.

16-19 February, 2018

Messe Munchen International, Munich, Germany

www.inhorgenta.com

The importance of Inhorgenta as a leading trade fair has long been based on more than its early scheduling in the financial year; it is also the key indicator of current and future trends in the jewellery and watchmaking industry. In addition to many innovative designers, who see Munich as an attractive platform for their ideas, the trade fair also attracts leading brands.

Mobile World Congress

Dates: Feb 26, 2018 – Mar 1, 2018;

Location: Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/

Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona.