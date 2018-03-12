Welcome to our page dedicated to FEBRUARY luxury events and trades!
The Original Miami Beach Antique Show
09 – 12 February, 2018
Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami, United States
www.originalmiamibeachantiqueshow.com
The Original Miami Beach Antique Show is the world’s largest indoor antique show with more than 800 established dealers from 22 different companies. 17th – 19th Century furniture, Paintings, American and European Silver, Objects of Virtue, Textiles and Rugs, Art Deco, Modernism, Porcelain, Art Glass, Bronze Sculptures, Antique Jewelry & Watches, Exquisite Time Pieces and so much more. This show truly has something for everyone.
NEW YORK SHOE EXPO
06 – 08 February, 2018
Hilton New York Hotel
ffany.org/
East coast footwear show. New York Shoe Expo brings independent owners, boutique buyers, department store merchants and industry press here to the fashion capital in search of the next big trend.
White Turf St. Moritz
International Horse Races since 1907
4th, 11th and 18th February, 2018
St.Moritz, Switzerland
www.whiteturf.ch
White Turf, a unique, exclusive, top-class event with exciting horse-racing, gourmet catering, lively music and inspiring art exhibitions, all taking place in winter sunshine on the frozen lake among the stunningly beautiful, snow-capped mountains of St Moritz.
Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair
Unfold the Scandinavian Design Scene
6 – 10 February, 2018
Stockholm International Fairs, Alvsjo, Stockholm, Sweden
www.stockholmfurniturelightfair.se
Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair is the world’s largest and most important meeting place for Scandinavian furniture and lighting design. Each year In February over 40,000 buyers, architects, designers and journalists gather in Stockholm to visit the exhibition and a number of other high-profile design events around the city during the Stockholm Design Week.
Premierevision Paris
The global event for fashion professionals.
07-09 February, 2018
Parc des Expositions – Hall 4, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris, France
www.premierevision.com
For 3 days, 2 times a year, at Paris-Nord Villepinte, the six major industries supplying materials and services to the global fashion industry, including : – Yarns, Fabrics , Leather , Designs , Accessories, Manufacturing – come together in Paris, the capital of fashion.
Six complementary shows, brought together in one place, where the entire fashion industry meets. Première Vision Paris is an essential business hub, where 62,000 industry professionals from over 120 countries come together to share ideas, do business, work and build their new collections.
RetroMobiles
Le salon des amoureux de la voiture ancienne
07-11 February, 2018
Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre,Paris, France
www.retromobile.fr
Linking the past and the future, Retromobile rises to the challenge of providing an exciting and fascinating event for vintage car enthusiasts and collectors from all over the world. Emblematic collectors, extreme auctions, indoor and outdoor events, clubs, automakers, artists and vendors: all contribute to making these 5 days a very special experience.
Yachts Miami Beach
The Annual Yacht & Brokerage Show in Miami Beach
15-19 February, 2018
Miami Beach, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, United States
miamiyachtshow.com
The in-water-only display presentation covers more than 1.2 million square feet of space over a mile-long strip of Indian Creek Waterway, featuring over 500 new and pre-owned vessels valued at more than a billion dollars. This Miami boat show is in the heart of beautiful Miami Beach on Indian Creek Waterway at Collins Avenue (S.R. A1A) – from 41st to 51st Streets.
The annual Yacht and Brokerage Show in Miami Beach will transform Collins Avenue into a multi-million dollar presentation of yachts including the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts and superyachts from the world’s foremost custom boat builders.
UK National Wedding Show-UK’s Biggest Wedding Show
16-18 February, 2018
London Olympia, London, United Kingdom
www.nationalweddingshow.co.uk
As the UK’s original and largest wedding event, each National Wedding Show presents an opportunity to meet face-to-face with over 6,000 brides-to-be from across the country in one central location.
Inhorgenta
International Trade Fair for Jewellery, Watches, Design, Gemstones and Technology
The international platform for affordable luxury in terms of jewelry, timepieces and lifestyle.
16-19 February, 2018
Messe Munchen International, Munich, Germany
www.inhorgenta.com
The importance of Inhorgenta as a leading trade fair has long been based on more than its early scheduling in the financial year; it is also the key indicator of current and future trends in the jewellery and watchmaking industry. In addition to many innovative designers, who see Munich as an attractive platform for their ideas, the trade fair also attracts leading brands.
Mobile World Congress
Dates: Feb 26, 2018 – Mar 1, 2018;
Location: Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/
Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona.