Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in the month of MARCH!



Luxury Industry Trade Shows

The most important luxury events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, yachts, automotive, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery and watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business and so on.

A luxury fair/ event on the horizon? For Media Partnerships with 2LUXURY2.com, advertorials, promotion and cross-promotion, news distribution and the much-desired word-of-mouth buzz, let’s get in touch via luxury (at) 2luxury2 (dot) com.

Mobile World Congress

Dates: Feb 26, 2018 – Mar 1, 2018;

Location: Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/



Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona.

Dubai International Boat Show

The best & biggest in boating comes to those who wait.

27 February – 3 March, 2018

Dubai Canal, Jumeirah

www.boatshowdubai.com

Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is the most important and established event of its kind in the Middle East region and Indian subcontinent. The Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is established as the MENA region’s number one marine luxury, leisure and lifestyle industry event.

Attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year, the multi-award winning event is among the top five leading international boat shows in the world. The most anticipated event in the Middle Eastern maritime calendar had over 850 leading international, regional and local exhibitors from over 50 countries, making it an unparalleled platform for exhibitors to showcase boats and products to the Middle East’s and International marine investors and enthusiasts.

China Connect

The European Conference on Marketing and Digital in China

7-8 March, 2018, Paris,

7 July, 2018, Shanghai, China

TBC, Paris, France

www.chinaconnect.fr

Some of the best experts in their field from China and Europe will bring amazing insights on Chinese consumers, highlight dos and don’ts to build and develop a brand in China, advise how to overcome the complexity and seaze the opportunities of Chinese digital, social media and mobiles landscapes, introduce remarkable campaigns and best practices, addressing the world’s most digitally powered and on-the-go consumers, who are modernizing, but not yet westernizing.

China Connect is the largest gathering of experts on Chinese consumer trends, marketing, digital and mobile in Europe. This unique event is reaching out to an audience of top-level European marketing & digital decision makers from luxury, cosmetics, fashion, retail, FMCG, Food&Beverages, automotive, services, communication, media and the international press focusing on the Chinese market.

Vendome Luxury

The premium fashion tradeshow for high-end Women’s Collections

2-5 March, 2018

Le Meurice, Park Hyatt, Hotel d’Evreux, Westminster, place Vendome, Paris, France

www.vendomeluxury-paris.com

Recognized for its high-end selection of luxury brands and sought after designers of womenswear, evening dresses, accessories and jewelry, Vendôme Luxury is imposing as one of the leaders in trade shows during Paris Fashion Week.

Since 2004, the show offers exclusive spaces within prestigious hotels located next to place Vendôme: Le Meurice, Hôtel d’Evreux and Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme. Its attendance is essential over the international buyers and press. Vendôme Luxury exigency in its organization and service quality help the designers to showcase their collection with the best conditions.

Geneva International Motor Show

Salon International de l’Auto

8-18 March, 2018

The venue: Palexpo, 1218 Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

www.salon-auto.ch



The International Geneva Motor Show (French: Salon International de l’Auto) is an annual auto show held in March in the Swiss city of Geneva. The show is hosted at Palexpo, a convention centre located next to the Geneva Cointrin International Airport. The Salon is organised by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles, and is considered an important major international auto show.

First held in 1905, the Salon has hosted almost all major internal combustion engined models in the history of the automobile, along with benzene- and steam-powered cars from the beginning of the century. Exotic supercars often steal the spotlight during their debuts at the show. Prototypes, new equipment, technical breakthroughs, international partnerships, as well as political and social debates, have been announced at the exhibition.

Oldtimer-Gallery Show Moscow

Classic Car Show

7-11 March, 2018

Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Centre, Moscow, Russia

www.oldtimer.ru

Old-Timer Gallery is a unique show that teleports you into the good old days of times long gone featuring hundreds of curious technical inventions, long forgotten funny contraptions, and awesome designer solutions – a real gold mine of mechanical culture of the 19th and 20th centuries, a living history of the bygone epochs.

Moscow Boat Show – A reflection of yachting industry in Russia

7 – 11 March, 2018

Crocus Expo IEC, Pavilion 3, Exhibition halls 12 & 13, Moscow,

eng.mosboatshow.ru

Is there any place in Moscow to see snow white yachts? The answer is – yes, of course – annually in Crocus Expo IEC!

The largest in Russia event will incorporate the most impressive representatives of the yachting world and fans of this spectacular sport. Moscow Boat Show is the largest project in Russia presenting all the best in the world of yachting.

TEFAF Maastricht

The World’s Leading Art and Antiques Fair

10-18 March, 2018

Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre, MECC, Maastricht, Netherlands

www.tefaf.com

In 20127TEFAF celebrated its 30th anniversary. Over the years TEFAF has come to be recognized as the world’s leading art and antiques fair.

TEFAF has led the way in establishing proper vetting procedures, and they are still considered the most exacting. Twenty-nine vetting committees, made up of over 170 international experts in every field of art represented at the Fair, verify each and every object for quality, authenticity and condition, so visitors can always buy with confidence.

The Woman’s World Expo

Innovation and Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition for Women at AMAZE

22nd-24th March, 2018

DIFC – Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai

thewomansworldexpo.com

The event strives to exhibit both new and established brands at the absolute top of the luxury segment, across fashion, jewellery & watches, travel, yachts, fine foods, beauty, consumer electronics, art & antiques, luxury cars, interior & design, property and finance.

AMAZE – The innovation & Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition – Big Boys Toys

22nd-24th March, 2018

DIFC – Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai

bigboystoysuae.com

Big Boys Toys exhibition in Dubai is now known as AMAZE Expo.

AMAZE Expo is the Middle East’s premier innovation and luxury lifestyle expo. The show displays the world’s most innovative and luxurious products and services from an amazing lineup of global manufacturers.

Art Basel Hong Kong

Hong Kong

29-31, March 2018

Asian Art Fairs, 6/F Luk Kwok Centre, 72 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

http://www.artbasel.com/en/Hong-Kong

Art Basel’s three shows in Basel, Hong Kong and Miami Beach are the premier art shows of their kind, presenting modern and contemporary art with a strong curatorial perspective.

With half of the participating galleries coming from Asia and Asia-Pacific, Art Basel in Hong Kong assumes a significant role in the international art world, providing a portal to the region’s artists. The new show gives galleries from around the world a platform in Asia to demonstrate the way they work with artists and bring their highest quality work to Hong Kong. Known as the gateway between the East and West, Hong Kong ranks among the world’s most dynamic international capitals.

The show’s four exhibition sectors are designed to present an exceptional selection of works, including museum-quality pieces by proven masters and new artworks by emerging artists.

BASELWORLD Watch and Jewellery Show

The World’s Watch and Jewellery Show

22-27 March, 2018

Messe Basel, Switzerland;

www.baselworld.com

Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show is the most important trade show of the international watch and jewellery industry, organized each spring in the city of Basel, Switzerland.

Each spring, some 1800 companies from the watch, jewellery and precious-stone industries, together with related sectors, showcase their latest developments and innovations in Basel. The world’s most renowned watch and jewellery brands display their products exclusively at BASELWORLD.

About 100,000 visitors from the specialist retail and wholesale trade make their way to Basel from all over the world to discover the current trends and view the latest creations from the watch and jewellery sectors.

Art Dubai – Global Art Forum

The leading inter­national art fair in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia

21-24 March, 2018

Madinat Jumeirah, Sufouh Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

www.artdubai.ae

The largest and most established contemporary art fair in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, Art Dubai takes place every year in March at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, and has become a cornerstone of the region’s fast-growing contemporary art community.

Eco Fashion Week Vancouver (EFW)

A sustainable fashion show

31 March – 02 April, 2018,

Robson Square, Vancouver, Canada

http://www.ecofashion-week.com/

Eco Fashion Week (EFW) is informing and inspiring the fashion-conscious, and sustainable-minded, alike, in a way that harmonizes beauty and the environment. After all, innovation in fashion — the future of chic — is inextricably linked to innovation in, well, sustainability.

Through the speaker seminars, industry panels, and, of course, the dynamic, collaborative, and award winning fashion shows, the event invites you to provoke and perpetuate the collective desire for a thriving world.