Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in MAY!



Our current recommendations for the most important luxury events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, yachts, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery & watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business etc.

A luxury fair/ event on the horizon? For Media Partnerships with 2LUXURY2.com, advertorials, promotion and cross-promotion, news distribution and the much-desired word-of-mouth buzz, let’s get in touch via luxury (at) 2luxury2 (dot) com.

American Express World Luxury Expo, Riyadh;

Focus: The World’s Leading Luxury Brands;

2 May – 4 May, 2018;

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Riyadh;

http://world-luxury-expo.com

Hosted at the palatial Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, the Amex World Luxury Expo will again showcase the world’s leading luxury brands to an ultra-affluent and highly discerning audience.

Viva Technology Paris

The world’s rendezvous for startups & leaders

24 – 26 May 2018

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris

VivaTech is where the most innovative startups come together with global leaders to collaborate. VivaTech is a hub for the world’s innovators, tech-lovers and pioneers of the future – the evend exists to create relationships that will change business and society for tomorrow. The event hosts the LVMH Lab and the LVMH Innovation Award. Selected from among 500 candidates, a promising lineup of 32 finalist startups – French, British, Canadian, Finnish, American, Chinese, Danish and Swiss – will vie for the prize. They will exhibit their solutions at the LVMH Lab and have a chance to pitch their model during the show. One of them will receive the LVMH Innovation Award.

Heli Russia

International Helicopter Industry Exhibition

24 – 26 May 2018

Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center, Pavilion No.1, Hall No.4

www.helirussia.ru

It is the only exhibition in Russia where national and foreign companies present the world achievements of the whole range of products and services of the helicopter industry – from design to production and operation. Domestic production of helicopters from 2004 to the present time has increased by 3.5 times. And since 2009 has increased by 66%. There is no branch of engineering with such high levels of development In Russia. Heli Russia not only gives a chance to show the achievements of Russian industry but also attracts the best companies of the world to the Russian market, thus contributing to the development of international cooperation in helicopter industry across the world. The previous Heli Russia exhibition was located over 10,750 square meters, where there were 150 Russian and 51 foreign companies, including global market leaders such as Eurocopter, Sikorsky Aircraft, AgustaWestland, Bell Helicopter, Enstrom Helicopter, Motor Sich, Ivchenko – Progress Group, Turbomeca, Pall Corporation, Red Box International, Breeze-Eastern, Sky Trac Systems., HUTCHINSON AEROSPACE, Simplex Manufacturing, CAE, BAE Systems, DAC Intl and others. Participation by French companies has become a standing tradition at the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition.

International Luxury Travel Market Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific’s leading luxury travel event;

Dates: 21 – 24 May, 2018;

SMarina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore;

www.iltm.net/asia

ILTM Asia is the leading ‘by invitation only’ event for the luxury travel community of the Asia Pacific. With no other event like it in the region ILTM Asia brings together the world’s most sought after collection of luxury experiences for the most discerning Asia Pacific luxury travel buyers, for four days of unrivalled business opportunities.