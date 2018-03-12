Luxury Events Calendar June

Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in the month of JUNE !



Our current recommendations for the most important luxury events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, yachts, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery & watches, perfumes & cosmetics, luxury business…

A luxury fair/ event on the horizon? For Media Partnerships with 2LUXURY2.com, advertorials, promotion and cross-promotion, news distribution and the much-desired word-of-mouth buzz, let’s get in touch via luxury (at) 2luxury2 (dot) com.

La Biennale 1.618

Le Carreau du Temple, Paris

1 – 3 June, 2018

1618-paris.com

The 1.618 Biennale, 5th edition of 1.618 Paris agency’s event, specialized in Sustainable Lifestyle and New luxury, will take residence from June 1st to 3rd 2018 at Le Carreau du Temple, Paris. This exciting, participative and innovative event will be held opening the European Week of Sustainable Development.

With a Sustainable Lifestyle fair, a Contemporary Art exhibition, a Prospective space, an Emotion Space and a series of vibrant debates … The 1.618 Biennale will sure be an event rich in discoveries of sharp initiatives.

True platform of influences and inspirations, the event will highlight the beautiful stories and initiatives of creative and committed brands, entrepreneurs, NGOs, artists and visionaries mobilized to think about tomorrow’s luxury and to create a more responsible future, in harmony with nature.

Elite Summit

The Leading Private Wealth Management Summit

11-13 June 2018,

Fairmont Le Montreux Palace, Grand Rue 100, Montreux, Switzerland

www.elitesummit.com

Elite Summit is the premium forum bringing together the family offices and independent financial advisors of Europe’s wealthiest individuals and families together with internationally-renowned fund and asset managers. As an invitation-only event taking place behind closed doors, the summit offers regional wealth managers an intimate and secure environment for in-depth discussion of the key drivers shaping both family governance and global asset allocation.

Cannes Collection at Old Port of Cannes

June 2018

Port de Cannes, Cannes – France

cannes-collection.com

The world’s finest, most desirable objects curated for sale in the perfect setting. Cannes is a magical place and the ideal host city for Cannes Collection. Its bay, luxury hotels, casinos and many shops attract an exclusive international clientele: over 2 million visitors a year, more than half of whom come from abroad. Famous the world over, with the Cannes Film Festival and its Palme d’Or, Cannes is one of the most emblematic destinations on the Riviera.

Cannes Collection will be held from June 2 – 5, 2016, timed to open just days after the Cannes Film Festival closes and so ensure that the city will be busy with summer visitors.

SIAE – Paris Air Show – Le Bourget

Salon International de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace;

17 – 23 June 2019,

Le Bourget Exhibition Centre, Paris, France;

paris-air-show.com

This event, over a hundred years old, is the largest and longest-running aerospace trade show in the world. Since its launch, the Show has been at the very heart of developments in the global aerospace market, for which it has become the most important meeting place over the years.

The Paris Air Show is a commercial air show, organised by the French aerospace industry’s body the Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales (GIFAS) whose main purpose is to demonstrate military and civilian aircraft to potential customers. All major international manufacturers, as well as the military forces of several countries, attend the Paris Air Show.

Art Basel, Basel

14-17 June, 2018

Messe Basel (Basel)

Messeplatz 10, 4005 Basel, Switzerland

http://www.artbasel.com

The exhibition includes the highest-quality paintings, sculptures, drawings, installations, photographs, video and editioned works.

Approximately 300 leading galleries from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia show work from great masters of Modern and contemporary artto the latest generation of emerging stars. Every artistic medium is represented: paintings, sculpture, installations, videos, multiples, prints, photography, and performance.

Art Basel draws tens of thousands of visitors – collectors, gallerists, artists, curators, art enthusiasts – from across the globe who come to experience the highest quality Modern and contemporary art, including works by well-known artists and newly emerging artists.

Basel is uniquely situated at the border between Switzerland, France and Germany. With its world-class museums, theaters, concert halls, medieval old town, and new architecture, it ranks as one of Europe’s most alluring cultural cities.

House & Garden Festival

Interiors | Art & Lifestyle | Artisan Food & Drink | Garden

Olympia London

20-24 June, 2018

houseandgardenfestival.com

The House & Garden Festival incorporates The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia, HOUSE, Spirit of Summer and GROW London and presents an eclectic collection of products ranging from antiquity to contemporary – focused on craftsmanship and quality, design, interior and garden trends and luxury lifestyle.

Winter Fine Art & Antiques Fair, Olympia

20-24 June, 2018

Olympia Exhibition Centre , Hammersmith Road, London, United Kingdom

www.olympia-art-antiques.com

Winter Fine Art & Antiques Fair is the bastion of a traditional British Fine Art and Antiques event in the UK. Get your hands on the finest art and antiques on offer from the 125 assembled dealers.

The iconic National Hall of Olympia comes to life each winter with an exceptional range of over 30,000 pieces of art and antiques to whet all appetites.

Relevant to trade and collectors alike, the Winter Fine Art & Antiques Fair, Olympia, continues to focus on high quality antiques from around 130 dealers and attracts over 20,000 visitors year after year.

In 2013, the Winter Fine Art & antiques Fair ran alongside Asian Art in London, as well as some of the most important auctions in the winter season, offering a perfect opportunity for collectors and art lovers to be in London.





Tendence-Internationale Frankfurter Messe

30 June – 4 July, 2018

Frankfurt/Main, Germany http://tendence.messefrankfurt.com/

Tendence is the international fair revolving around the subjects of the home and giving. For the trade, Tendence is the ideal order venue for the Christmas business. Additionally, it is a trend platform for new products in the coming spring.

