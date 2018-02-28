Copycat culture: is it wrong to clone a beloved dead pet?
Barbra Streisand has revealed that she has created copies of her dog – but the ethics should give others paws for thought
Barbra Streisand has revealed that she has created copies of her dog – but the ethics should give others paws for thought
It can be tricky to know if fur is genuinely fake – and several stores with no-fur policies have been found to be selling the animal product. Here’s how to tell the difference
It was a tale of two years – the best of times and the worst of times. But not everything went wrong – from Mata’s 1% to orangutans, we look at the good
This grotesque display of pricey Christmas gifts is pointless, immoral and horrid. Plus – the hateful Giles Coren hates Jane Austen
Victoria and Albert museum to stage first big show about Winnie-the-Pooh, targeting families with young children
From Ikea cat beds to puppucinos, pets are taking over the world. We think we own them, but in reality it’s the other way round