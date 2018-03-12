Banners campaigns for luxury brands

Smart banner campaigns for luxury brands and artisans

An inspiring banner campaign along with engaging articles, and original tailor-made offers will increase the effectiveness of your message and will inspire an effective call to action.

2LUXURY2.COM Portfolio :

Mercedes-Benz, 2TEC2 , Rocco Forte Hotel Group, Quintessentially, Guerlain, Dunhill, Boodles, ITC Luxury Travel, BMW, Victor Inox, MY Starfire, Shangri La, Qatar Airlines, Maurice Lacroix, hulsta, La Perla, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Moinet, Deviehl, Maltier, Quamta,Christan Lacroix, The Last Conspiracy and many others.

A creative banner with a clear, stunning design is a semi-open door to your universe. What is on the other side of the rainbow depends on you. Caught the attention of a New Luxury fan with a teaser of your outstanding experiences and unique offering.

Banner sizes ( all above the fold ) /RATES

728×90 $10CPM

300×250 $8 CPM

300x 600 $10 CPM

970×250 $14 CPM

Layout branding – 16$ CPM

Landing page – 12$ CPM

– Interstitial page – 9$ CPM

Specifications : Banners are accepted in any supported formats : jpeg, animated gif or simple, flash;

Never go into much depth? Let’s build together prolific forms of online marketing by combining banners campaigns with sponsored post.

How to start ? Contact us for details by mailing us : luxury[at]2luxury2.com.

We will come back to you in maximum 2 business days.

Thank YOU!