Banners campaigns for luxury brands

Smart banner campaigns for luxury brands and artisans
An inspiring banner campaign along with engaging articles, and original tailor-made offers will increase the effectiveness of your message and will inspire an effective call to action.
2LUXURY2.COM Portfolio :
Mercedes-Benz, 2TEC2 , Rocco Forte Hotel Group, Quintessentially, Guerlain, Dunhill, Boodles, ITC Luxury Travel, BMW, Victor Inox, MY Starfire, Shangri La, Qatar Airlines, Maurice Lacroix, hulsta, La Perla, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Moinet, Deviehl, Maltier, Quamta,Christan Lacroix, The Last Conspiracy and many others.
A creative banner with a clear, stunning design is a semi-open door to your universe. What is on the other side of the rainbow depends on you. Caught the attention of a New Luxury fan with a teaser of your outstanding experiences and unique offering.
- Banner sizes ( all above the fold ) /RATES
- 728×90 $10CPM
- 300×250 $8 CPM
- 300x 600 $10 CPM
- 970×250 $14 CPM
- Layout branding – 16$ CPM
- Landing page – 12$ CPM
- Interstitial page – 9$ CPM
Specifications : Banners are accepted in any supported formats : jpeg, animated gif or simple, flash;
Never go into much depth? Let’s build together prolific forms of online marketing by combining banners campaigns with sponsored post.
How to start ? Contact us for details by mailing us : luxury[at]2luxury2.com.
We will come back to you in maximum 2 business days.
Thank YOU!