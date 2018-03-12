Luxury Events Calendar November

Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in the month of NOVEMBER!
Our current recommendations for the most important events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, boats, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery and watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business and so on.
A luxury fair/ event on the horizon? For Media Partnerships with 2LUXURY2.com, advertorials, promotion and cross-promotion, news distribution and the much-desired word-of-mouth buzz, let’s get in touch via luxury (at) 2luxury2 (dot) com.
Salon du Chocolat Professionnel Paris – Chocolate Show
31 October – 4 November, 2018
Porte de Versailles, Paris, France
www.salonduchocolat.fr
The Salon du Chocolat in Paris is the world’s largest event dedicated to chocolate, a true trend-setter dedicated to the profession and the not-to-be-missed event for all chocolate lovers.
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
31 October – 4 November, 2018
801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
www.flibs.com
Show exhibits range from yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts. A wide variety of boats and sea vessels will be on display including runabouts, sportfishers, high performance boats, center consoles, cabin cruisers, flats boats, skiffs, express cruisers, sailing yachts, motor yachts, bowriders, catamarans, ski boats, jet boats, trawlers, inflatables, canoes, and extraordinary superyachts. Covering six locations and over 3 million square feet of space, the show’s transportation network of bus shuttles, water taxis, and riverboats ensures attendees can easily navigate the boat show and its expansive waterways system.Added attractions include The Blue Wild Dive Show, IGFA’s School of Sportfishing and Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics.
MeetingLuxury
International Luxury Travel Exhibition
November, 2018
Lugano Exhibition Center, Campo Marzio Street, Lugano, Switzerland
www.meetingluxury.com
The event will take place in conjunction with the successful Swiss International Holiday Exhibition and will present a renovated formula, purposely studied to respond to the even more demanding market requests.
Shanghai Fine Jewellery and Art Fair (SFJAF)
Fine Art & Fine Jewellery
November 2018
Shanghai Exhibition Center, Yanan Central road 1000, Shanghai, China
www.sfjaf.com
Since 2007, SFJAF presents an exclusive opportunity for leading galleries and fine jewellers from all over the world to present their treasures to the most important buyers from Asia. Bringing together some of the world’s most exclusive galleries, the Fair will exhibit antiquities, paintings, modern and contemporary Art as well as fine jewellery. Key pieces on exhibit include Picasso’s ‘Mother and Child’ and an extraordinary Italian Renaissance Tondo (circular work of art) previously in the famous Wood Prince Collection.
Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG)
9 November, 2018
Grand Theatre de Geneve, Place de Neuve 5, Geneva, Switzerland
www.gphg.org
Annually, the most exceptional timepieces competing for the highly coveted “Aiguille d’Or.
In the meantime, the Foundation of the Watchmaking Grand Prix cordially invites you to become acquainted with the list of 70 watches preselected by the jury on its official website: www.gphg.org or www.worldtempus.com. After consulting this list, internet users are invited to vote for their favourite watch, thus participating in the choice of the Prix du Public and automatically becoming part of a draw with the chance of winning a timepiece.
Watches & Luxury Fair Catania
November, 2018
Palazzo Biscari, Via Museo Biscari, 16, Catania, Italy
www.wlfair.com
The baroque palace Biscari in Catania will host this year’s edition of “Watches & Luxury Fair”, an event focused on watches and goods synonymous with exclusivity and sophistication.
Since its first edition in 2008 the Watches & Luxury Fair presented the following luxury brands: Ferrari, Maserati, IWC, Panerai, Hublot, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Sohne, Ulysse Nardin, Baume et Mercier, Longines, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Gucci, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Rado, Domina Vacanze, Perfumes Spa, Luxury Rent, Rizzotti Furniture, Mule Art Advisor, Farruggia Goldsmith, Motta Furniture and many others.
XIIIth edition of Worldwide Hospitality Awards
November 2018
InterContinental Paris Le Grand Hotel, 2 Rue Scribe, Paris, France
www.hospitalityawards.com
The Worldwide Hospitality Awards promote the initiatives of the hospitality industry all around the world.
The Hospitality Awards committee receives close to 150 applications in all categories from 25 countries on all 5 continents every year. They concern the 1st ten international hotel groups – representing more than 4 million rooms all around the world – as well as more recent brands, rising stars of an ever-changing industry. The Hospitality Awards thus are an excellent representation of the international hospitality industry diversity and help to reveal its innovative processes and concepts.
Global Superyacht Forum
November, 2018
Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 22, NL 1078 GZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands
superyachtevents.com/gsf
The 19th Annual Global Superyacht Forum continued to evolve and change to meet the needs of the industry and more importantly, the delegates in attendance. The 2013 Forum had three concentrated days on the agenda, with different themes; Wealth Day, Brain Day, and Ocean Day. These featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout rooms for intimate workshops and plenty of opportunities for networking with the right people.
International Golf Travel Market
The meeting place for the world of golf travel
November, 2018
Villa Erba, Lake Como, Italy
www.igtm.co.uk
IGTM has been the leading exhibition for the golf tourism sector for over a decade. IGTM draws together buyers from around the world to meet with a diversity of exhibitors ranging from golf resorts and courses to tourist boards, airlines and ground transport handlers.