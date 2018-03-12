Luxury Events Calendar November

Welcome to our page dedicated to luxury events and trades in the month of NOVEMBER!



Our current recommendations for the most important events taking place in different sectors of the luxury industry: arts, boats, cars, aviation, luxury fairs, luxury travel industry, jewellery and watches, perfumes and cosmetics, luxury business and so on.

A luxury fair/ event on the horizon? For Media Partnerships with 2LUXURY2.com, advertorials, promotion and cross-promotion, news distribution and the much-desired word-of-mouth buzz, let’s get in touch via luxury (at) 2luxury2 (dot) com.



Salon du Chocolat Professionnel Paris – Chocolate Show

31 October – 4 November, 2018

Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

www.salonduchocolat.fr

The Salon du Chocolat in Paris is the world’s largest event dedicated to chocolate, a true trend-setter dedicated to the profession and the not-to-be-missed event for all chocolate lovers.

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

31 October – 4 November, 2018

801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

www.flibs.com

Show exhibits range from yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts. A wide variety of boats and sea vessels will be on display including runabouts, sportfishers, high performance boats, center consoles, cabin cruisers, flats boats, skiffs, express cruisers, sailing yachts, motor yachts, bowriders, catamarans, ski boats, jet boats, trawlers, inflatables, canoes, and extraordinary superyachts. Covering six locations and over 3 million square feet of space, the show’s transportation network of bus shuttles, water taxis, and riverboats ensures attendees can easily navigate the boat show and its expansive waterways system.Added attractions include The Blue Wild Dive Show, IGFA’s School of Sportfishing and Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics.

MeetingLuxury

International Luxury Travel Exhibition

November, 2018

Lugano Exhibition Center, Campo Marzio Street, Lugano, Switzerland

www.meetingluxury.com

The event will take place in conjunction with the successful Swiss International Holiday Exhibition and will present a renovated formula, purposely studied to respond to the even more demanding market requests.

Shanghai Fine Jewellery and Art Fair (SFJAF)

Fine Art & Fine Jewellery

November 2018

Shanghai Exhibition Center, Yanan Central road 1000, Shanghai, China

www.sfjaf.com

Since 2007, SFJAF presents an exclusive opportunity for leading galleries and fine jewellers from all over the world to present their treasures to the most important buyers from Asia. Bringing together some of the world’s most exclusive galleries, the Fair will exhibit antiquities, paintings, modern and contemporary Art as well as fine jewellery. Key pieces on exhibit include Picasso’s ‘Mother and Child’ and an extraordinary Italian Renaissance Tondo (circular work of art) previously in the famous Wood Prince Collection.

Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG)

9 November, 2018

Grand Theatre de Geneve, Place de Neuve 5, Geneva, Switzerland

www.gphg.org

Annually, the most exceptional timepieces competing for the highly coveted “Aiguille d’Or.

In the meantime, the Foundation of the Watchmaking Grand Prix cordially invites you to become acquainted with the list of 70 watches preselected by the jury on its official website: www.gphg.org or www.worldtempus.com. After consulting this list, internet users are invited to vote for their favourite watch, thus participating in the choice of the Prix du Public and automatically becoming part of a draw with the chance of winning a timepiece.

Watches & Luxury Fair Catania

November, 2018

Palazzo Biscari, Via Museo Biscari, 16, Catania, Italy

www.wlfair.com

The baroque palace Biscari in Catania will host this year’s edition of “Watches & Luxury Fair”, an event focused on watches and goods synonymous with exclusivity and sophistication.

Since its first edition in 2008 the Watches & Luxury Fair presented the following luxury brands: Ferrari, Maserati, IWC, Panerai, Hublot, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Sohne, Ulysse Nardin, Baume et Mercier, Longines, Breitling, Tag Heuer, Gucci, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Rado, Domina Vacanze, Perfumes Spa, Luxury Rent, Rizzotti Furniture, Mule Art Advisor, Farruggia Goldsmith, Motta Furniture and many others.

XIIIth edition of Worldwide Hospitality Awards

November 2018

InterContinental Paris Le Grand Hotel, 2 Rue Scribe, Paris, France

www.hospitalityawards.com

The Worldwide Hospitality Awards promote the initiatives of the hospitality industry all around the world.

The Hospitality Awards committee receives close to 150 applications in all categories from 25 countries on all 5 continents every year. They concern the 1st ten international hotel groups – representing more than 4 million rooms all around the world – as well as more recent brands, rising stars of an ever-changing industry. The Hospitality Awards thus are an excellent representation of the international hospitality industry diversity and help to reveal its innovative processes and concepts.

Global Superyacht Forum

November, 2018

Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 22, NL 1078 GZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

superyachtevents.com/gsf

The 19th Annual Global Superyacht Forum continued to evolve and change to meet the needs of the industry and more importantly, the delegates in attendance. The 2013 Forum had three concentrated days on the agenda, with different themes; Wealth Day, Brain Day, and Ocean Day. These featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout rooms for intimate workshops and plenty of opportunities for networking with the right people.





International Golf Travel Market

The meeting place for the world of golf travel

November, 2018

Villa Erba, Lake Como, Italy

www.igtm.co.uk

IGTM has been the leading exhibition for the golf tourism sector for over a decade. IGTM draws together buyers from around the world to meet with a diversity of exhibitors ranging from golf resorts and courses to tourist boards, airlines and ground transport handlers.