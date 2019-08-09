Tory Burch beauty business elevated by Shiseido

Shiseido and Tory Burch Announce Long-Term Beauty Partnership Agreement.

Shiseido, a leading global beauty company, and Tory Burch fashion house announced that they have entered into a long-term partnership agreement under which Shiseido will have the exclusive worldwide license to develop, market, and distribute Tory Burch beauty brands. The agreement will be effective as of January 1, 2020. Tory Burch’s beauty license will be managed by Shiseido Group’s Americas region headquartered in New York City.

Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style, global mindset and aesthetic of its Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Tory Burch, a modern and dynamic entrepreneur who launched her company in 2004. Today, the collection includes ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, home and fragrance. The first Tory Burch fragrance products were launched in 2013.

Through this partnership, Shiseido will provide Tory Burch with a global platform and dedicated resources to elevate the Tory Burch beauty business. For Shiseido, this partnership will expand its global fragrance portfolio, and create opportunities for collaboration across Shiseido Group and the company’s Centers of Excellence in Fragrance, Makeup, Skincare and Digital, as well as the company’s Technology Acceleration Hub.

“Tory Burch is a truly luxurious lifestyle brand with a clear identity and strong commitment to its values – exactly the type of innovative partner we seek to enhance our portfolio as we continue to find new ways of cultivating consumer engagement and bringing value to our business and to society, ” said Masahiko Uotani, President and CEO of Shiseido.

“There are great synergies between our companies including a deep respect and connection to our customers, a passion to support women’s empowerment and an aligned long-term strategic vision. We could not be more excited to build a global lifestyle fragrance and beauty concept in partnership with Shiseido, a realization of a long-time dream,” commented Tory Burch, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer.

Pierre-Yves Roussel, CEO of Tory Burch, added: “We are proud of what we have accomplished with our family of fragrances to date and we are extremely honored to move the business forward with this new strategic partnership. Shiseido is an influential global leader setting the highest standard of excellence in the industry. We look forward to working with them to drive the next phase of development and expansion for Tory Burch Beauty.”