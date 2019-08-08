Tiffany & Co. to bring its jewelry collections and superlative diamonds to India

Tiffany & Co. and Reliance Brands Limited Announce Plans to Bring Tiffany to India.

Tiffany & Co. and Reliance Brands Limited announced plans to enter the India market. Through a joint venture, Tiffany plans to open new stores in Delhi and Mumbai, capitalizing on its already strong image and brand awareness in this emerging and style-conscious luxury market.

“As a global luxury jeweler with stores in many of the world’s most important cities, Tiffany’s emergence in these Indian commerce centers with their growing luxury consumer base presents a unique opportunity,” said Philippe Galtié, executive vice president of global sales, Tiffany & Co. “We are proud to work with India’s leader in luxury retail, RBL, to develop a meaningful presence and further expand our brand equity in this important market.”

Tiffany operates more than 320 stores in more than 25 countries with over 80 in Asia-Pacific, as well as e-commerce websites in 14 markets.

“Tiffany needs no introduction in India – it is iconic and timeless,” said Darshan Mehta, president & CEO of Reliance Brands. “We look forward to bringing Tiffany’s renowned jewelry collections and superlative diamonds to India.”