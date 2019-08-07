The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel inspired a Super Lustrous Lipstick

Make A Statement in Shades Inspired by the Amazon Original Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Iconic American beauty brand Revlon introduced The Marvelous Super Lustrous Collection, a special limited-edition lipstick collection in collaboration with the award-winning Amazon Original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The collection features two curated sets of high-impact, super moisturizing Super Lustrous Lipstick. Take The Stage Reds features three show-stopping shades in Fire & Ice, Certainly Red, and Cherries in the Snow – which was recommended by Midge in Season 1. Stand-Up Nudes includes three universally flattering nudes for a classic complement to any look with Pink Truffle, Blushing Mauve and Rum Raisin.

From Midge Maisel to Rose Weissman, the women of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are meticulous about their beauty routines, which include freshly coiffed hair and a seemingly endless array of lip colors complementing their perfectly tailored outfits. Midge’s own bold choices are a hallmark of the show and reflect her trailblazing spirit as she finds her own path to independence in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Revlon’s iconic Fire & Ice campaign debuted around the same time, marking the first time women were encouraged to wear makeup for themselves as a mode of self-expression.

It was an impactful cultural moment and complements Revlon’s presence in the show as one of Midge’s favorite beauty brands. What fan can forget her recommendation of Cherries in the Snow and Raven Red to a shopper while browsing the Revlon counter in season 1 and her excitement when she finally lands a job at the prestigious Revlon counter in season 2.