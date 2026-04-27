Imagine stepping into your home gym not as a chore, but as a sun-drenched Mediterranean escape—where sleek cardio machines whisper of ancient cliffs, and every touch feels like warm earth underfoot. That’s the pure delight Technogym unleashes with Sand Stone, their radiant new collection debuting at Salone del Mobile 2026 in Milano. Amid the electric buzz of Fuori Salone’s off-site spectacles—think pop-up installations blending art, nature, and high design—this launch isn’t just a product drop; it’s a love letter to wellness as an art form.

photo: @Technogym Presents Sand Stone, the New Collection for Wellness Luxury Living

The Nutshell: Nature-Meets-High-Performance Luxury

In essence, Sand Stone is Technogym‘s bold new “design language”—a sophisticated finish and material palette transforming their Artis (pro-level cardio, strength, and Pilates gear) and Personal (home elegance by Antonio Citterio) lines. Drawing from Mediterranean sandstone, it fuses speckled stone effects (infused with natural mica and recycled bits for that eco-glow), warm titanium accents, tactile clay surfaces, and beech/ash wood inserts. The result? Wellness equipment that melts into your interiors, turning workouts into sensorial rituals for posh homes, boutique hotels, and elite clubs. Fully plugged into Technogym’s Digital Ecosystem, it tailors sessions to your whims, goals, and vibes—personalization at its most indulgent.

Picture this: An Artis treadmill in a sleek Milan penthouse, its stone-veined body echoing the marble floors, or a Personal bench in a Santorini villa, its clay grip inviting sweat-free flows. It’s wellness that belongs, not invades.

photo: @Technogym Presents Sand Stone, the New Collection for Wellness Luxury Living

Harmony with 2026’s Hottest Trends

Salone 2026 pulses with biophilic bliss—design that pulls nature indoors to soothe our post-pandemic souls—and Sand Stone dances right in step. This season’s mantra? Tactile authenticity: Think earthy palettes from brands like Minotti’s stone-infused tiles or Patricia Urquiola’s textured weaves at Fuori Salone pop-ups. Technogym amplifies it with sustainable swagger; those mica-speckled surfaces aren’t just pretty—they’re innovative, recycled, and oh-so-touchable, aligning with the zero-waste luxury wave seen in Cassina’s reclaimed wood loungers.

Then there’s the “continuous environment” trend: No more gym silos. Sand Stone blurs lines between equipment and architecture, syncing with wood, stone, and premium finishes for immersive spaces. Echoing Versace Home’s metallic-stone fusions or B&B Italia’s organic metallics, it elevates wellness to cultural status—perfect for hospitality hotspots like Aman resorts, where design doubles as therapy. And sustainability? It’s baked in, mirroring the season’s circular economy push, from recycled leathers at Salone to Fuori’s upcycled art pavilions.

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photo: @Technogym Presents Sand Stone, the New Collection for Wellness Luxury Living

Why It Sparks Joy for Luxury Lovers

This isn’t gear; it’s a mood-lifter. Architects and tastemakers will adore Sand Stone as a “power tool” for bespoke realms—elevating a Capri yacht gym or London wellness suite into Instagram poetry. For you, the discerning reader, it’s the ultimate flex: Performance that performs with your lifestyle, wrapping high-tech training in joyful, nature-kissed luxury.

Few direct fitness equipment rivals matched Technogym’s high-profile Sand Stone launch at Salone del Mobile 2026 (April 21-26 in Milan), but luxury wellness brands made waves in the space.

Key Launch: PENT. Fitness



PENT., a premium fitness equipment maker, premiered major products at the event, including new cardio machines (like the ALESSIA™ motorized treadmill), a Pilates collection, and strength systems. Their stand emphasized refined, essential luxury designs for high-end gyms, mirroring Technogym’s home/hospitality focus during Milan Design Week

Technogym’s Sand Stone proves wellness can be wildly beautiful. Who’s ready to redesign their sweat sanctuary?