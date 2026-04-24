There are collaborations, and then there are statements. The new Dolce & Gabbana x Ray-Ban sunglasses collection is firmly in the second category — a meeting of two of Italy’s most iconic names in style, fusing almost a century of eyewear heritage with the bold, unapologetic glamour that D&G does better than anyone.

And honestly? It’s giving everything.

photo: @Dolce & Gabbana and @Ray-Ban Just Wrote a New Chapter in Italian Eyewear History

Born From a Legend

Here’s a fun fact to drop at your next dinner party: Ray-Ban didn’t create the Aviator sunglasses. Ray-Ban was born from the Aviator. That original silhouette — designed in the 1930s for U.S. military pilots — has spent nearly 90 years becoming one of the most universally recognized shapes in fashion history. Now, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have gotten their hands on it, and the result is something genuinely fresh.

The collection reimagines the Aviator through two distinct expressions: the Shooter and the Outdoorsman II. Both are unmistakably rooted in the classic teardrop silhouette, yet both feel like they belong to a completely new chapter.

Two Silhouettes, Two Personalities

The Outdoorsman II is the quieter of the two — if anything from this collab can be called quiet. Its pronounced brow bar gives it a graphic, architectural profile, while the slender metal frame keeps things elegant and light. Teardrop lenses come in blue, blush pink, beige, brown, and green, in both mirrored and transparent finishes. It’s understated luxury with just enough edge. Think: weekend in Portofino, sunglasses on, not a care in the world.

The Shooter, on the other hand, leans all the way into drama. Archival details take center stage here — a mother-of-pearl brow bar, a nod to past eras, and (yes, really) an integrated cigarette holder, which is either the most extra thing you’ve ever heard of or pure genius depending on your vibe. The rimless effect created by the slender frame adds a futuristic lightness, while lens colors span orange, pink, green, blue, and yellow. It’s retro-futurism done with Italian flair.

Both models carry the logos of both houses, making them unmistakably a product of this specific creative moment.

photo From the meeting of two style icons comes a collaboration where tradition and innovation come together to shape a shared creative vision.

The Accessory That Comes With the Accessory

One of the most charming details of the collection is actually the case. Each pair comes with an exclusive leather case fitted with a leather strap and a gold-tone metal carabiner — designed to be clipped onto bags or belts and worn as an accessory in its own right. It’s a small touch, but it captures the philosophy of the collaboration perfectly: everything is intentional, everything is wearable, nothing is an afterthought.

SS26: Dolce & Gabbana Is in Its Romantic Era

The Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2026 campaign is a study in contrasts — which, if you know the brand, is right on brand. Shot by the legendary Steven Meisel, the women’s SS26 campaign wraps sensuality in softness, pairing classic men’s pyjamas with the delicate sheerness of lingerie lace. It’s the kind of femininity that feels lived-in and real, not performed.

Meanwhile, the SS26 Eyewear Campaign takes things to Rome — because of course it does. Shot by Karim Sadli under the artistic direction of MAYBE (Charles Levai & Kevin Tekinel), the campaign uses the Eternal City as its backdrop: cobblestone streets, iconic landmarks, that particular golden light that Rome seems to have a monopoly on. The result is a visual language that blends cinematic elegance with spontaneous, almost candid energy.

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Models including Kit Butler and Lulu Tenney move through the city with a natural fluidity that feels less like a photoshoot and more like a film you wish existed in full. The eyewear styles highlighted include the Devotion — for her, with its signature Sacred Heart temple detail — and the DG Divo for him, featuring a refined chevron motif on gold-plated metal.

Move Over, Classic Frames: @D&G x @Ray-Ban Just Dropped the Only Sunglasses You’ll Want This Summer

What This Tells Us About Eyewear Trends Right Now

The D&G x Ray-Ban collection arrives at an interesting moment for eyewear. A few key trends are clearly converging:

Heritage revival is everywhere. Consumers are gravitating toward pieces with history and story behind them. The Aviator’s near-90-year legacy isn’t a liability — it’s the whole point.

Rimless and semi-rimless designs are having a serious moment. The Shooter’s refined rimless effect taps into a growing appetite for frames that feel light and architectural rather than heavy and structured.

Collaborations need to mean something. The days of slapping two logos on a product and calling it a collab are over. What works now — and what this collection demonstrates — is a genuine dialogue between two creative identities. The D&G DNA is visible. The Ray-Ban DNA is visible. Neither swallows the other.

Accessories within accessories. The wearable case points to a broader shift in how luxury houses are thinking about the full product experience. It’s not just what you buy — it’s the entire ecosystem around it.

Is This the Most “Extra” Collaboration of 2026? @Dolce & Gabbana Reimagines the Iconic Aviator.



The Dolce & Gabbana x Ray-Ban collection isn’t just a pretty pair of sunglasses (though it absolutely is that).

It’s a confident, considered celebration of Italian craftsmanship, eyewear history, and the kind of creative vision that only happens when two genuinely iconic names decide to take each other seriously.

Whether you’re drawn to the understated cool of the Outdoorsman II or the maximalist personality of the Shooter, there’s something here that feels like more than a trend. It feels like a classic in the making.

And with the SS26 campaigns painting a picture of romance, spontaneity, and timeless style — from Roman streets to silk pyjamas — Dolce & Gabbana is clearly in one of its most creatively charged seasons in years.

The collab dropped. The city of Rome is involved. There’s a cigarette holder. What more do you need?