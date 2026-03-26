Tick-Tock Rebellion: Hazemann & Monnin Win Big and Prove the Future of Time is Independent

In the grand, glass-shrouded halls of the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, the ticking of a thousand gears just found a new rhythm. The second edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives has officially crowned its new royalty: the Swiss duo Hazemann & Monnin.

Forget the corporate boardrooms and mass-production lines. This is a story of two friends, one “School Watch,” and a monumental shift in the luxury landscape.

The Winning Stroke: Why Hazemann & Monnin?

Alexandre Hazemann and Victor Monnin didn’t just win the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives with a watch; they won with a philosophy. Their “School Watch” (Montre École) is a mechanical paradox—a tribute to the traditional graduation projects of the Morteau watchmaking school, yet vibrating with futuristic audacity.

The Complications: It features an instantaneous jumping hour paired with a sonnerie au passage (a chime that strikes on the hour).

The Aesthetic: While the movement (Calibre HM-01) is the same, the duo offers two souls: Hazemann’s version is a blue-tinged technical marvel, while Monnin’s explores the poetic textures of malachite and opal.

The Vibe: It’s raw, it’s transparent, and it’s unapologetically independent.

What This Means for the “Indie” Revolution

This isn’t just a trophy for a mantle; it’s a seismic event for the “little guys” of horology. By winning the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives , Hazemann & Monnin receive €150,000 and a year of mentorship at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.

The Map to Modern Luxury

THE CURATED CALENDAR

Discover the world’s most prestigious gatherings & exhibitions

For the independent scene, this prize acts as a “Great Accelerator.” It proves that a tiny atelier in Saint-Aubin-Sauges can stand toe-to-toe with giants. It transforms “starving artists” into “sustainable entrepreneurs,” giving them the financial oxygen and technical “savoir-faire” to scale without losing their souls.

The LVMH Masterplan: More Than Just Marketing

Why is the world’s largest luxury conglomerate obsessing over independent watchmakers? Look closer at the gears:

The Watchmaking Division: Under the vision of Jean Arnault, LVMH is positioning itself as the patron saint of Haute Horlogerie. By nurturing talent like Hazemann & Monnin (and previous winner Raúl Pagès), LVMH isn’t just watching the future—they are building the lab where it happens.

Under the vision of Jean Arnault, LVMH is positioning itself as the patron saint of Haute Horlogerie. By nurturing talent like Hazemann & Monnin (and previous winner Raúl Pagès), LVMH isn’t just watching the future—they are building the lab where it happens. The Talent Pool: This prize is the ultimate scouting combine. It brings the world’s most innovative minds—from Japan’s Daizoh Makihara to China’s Fam Al Hut—directly into the LVMH orbit.

This prize is the ultimate scouting combine. It brings the world’s most innovative minds—from Japan’s Daizoh Makihara to China’s Fam Al Hut—directly into the LVMH orbit. Financial & Strategic Credibility: By championing “Independent” creators, Louis Vuitton sheds the “fashion watch” stigma. They aren’t just selling logos; they are selling deep, respected mechanical complexity.

For the Final User: The “Golden Age” of the Wrist

If you’re a collector or a watch enthusiast, the message is clear: Expect the unexpected. The mentorship at La Fabrique du Temps means Hazemann & Monnin’s future releases won’t just be rare—they’ll be refined with the best industrial support in the world. For the end-user, this translates to better reliability, more daring designs, and the chance to own a piece of history before the waitlists become decades long.

“This honor affirms an approach we believe in. It gives us the means to go further… to pass on new ideas to those who will carry watchmaking forward tomorrow.” — Alexandre Hazemann & Victor Monnin

The “School Watch” just graduated, and the entire industry is now in session. The future of time isn’t just being tracked; it’s being reinvented, one chime at a time.