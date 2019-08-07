Human Horizons Launches All-Electric Smart Brand HiPhi

Human Horizons Launches Its First Production Ready Vehicle HiPhi 1.

HiPhi 1 has outstanding capability to connect among cars, roads and cities. It has more than five hundred sensors, and will be the first production car with a 5G-V2X enabled communication network.

Human Horizons launches a premium all-electric smart brand, HiPhi, with the vision to change human mobility and define a new breed of vehicles. In addition, the first production-ready prototype vehicle, HiPhi 1, is revealed to the world and positioned as a premium supercar-inspired electric SUV which is targeted at the growing global high technology luxury market.

Beyond being an EV with a lightweight hybrid-aluminum construction, HiPhi 1 adopts the use of vegan leather and other sustainable materials such as natural fibers, recycled polyester, ocean waste yarns and recycled suede fabrics, to further enhance the sustainable nature of Human Horizons’ EV products.

HiPhi 1 is the first production car with a 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) enabled communication network, equipped with the latest V2X modules supporting LTE-Vehicle (“Long-term Evolution”-Vehicular, LTE-V is the application of vehicular connectivity over the existing operator mobile network infrastructure), and combined with 5G to realize the ultimate level of vehicle communication.

HiPhi 1 incorporates the world’s first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), featuring a software-developer-enabled platform within the electric and electrical (E/E) architecture, which allows functions to be created that are both adaptive and self-learning. Together these provide a new level of customer experience that can continuously evolve over time.

The world’s first design of asymmetric instrument panel and premium six-seater layout will bring unrivaled levels of comfort and luxury.