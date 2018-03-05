W Hotels seeks destinations that are inspiring and multi-dimensional so Panama City is a natural fit.

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, announced the opening of W Panama, the first W in Central America. Located in one of the most cosmopolitan capitals in the region, Panama City, the new hotel towers above the heart of the business district within the ultra-modern, 50-floor Evolution Tower on Calle 50.

The hotel is near Uruguay Street, known as the “Zona Rosa” of Panama, home to a bustling scene of trendy restaurants and nightclubs.

Guests enter W Panama on the 15th floor of the striking new skyscraper and are immediately greeted by playfully modern design. W Panama transforms the industrial look of shipping containers, similar in look to those often found along the Panama Canal, with original graffiti painted by Diablos Rojos- inspired artist, Oscar Melgar. Throughout the high-end hotel, five containers become destinations themselves.

The shipping containers can be found in the hotel’s Living Room (the brand’s take on the traditional hotel lobby), the expansive, 6,835-square-foot WET Deck (pool deck) and Cargo, the destination bar housed within its own shipping container which serves up handcrafted cocktails year-round.

The hotel offers 203 guest rooms including 28 gorgeous suites, many featuring sweeping views of the nearby bay and Canal.

Each room features modern twists of handmade Mola fabrics and patterns from the indigenous communities of Guna and Emberá alongside expressive murals. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors energize each crisp, white room, while creative, modular seating offers plenty of space to lounge. Expansive modern bathrooms are outfitted with individually lit vanities and dressing areas for getting glamourous. W Panama also caters to daring and indulgent tastes with a 1,600-square-foot Extreme Wow Suite (the brand’s take on the Presidential suite). The massive private suite comes equipped with a fully functional DJ booth, built-in foosball table, private lounge area, rainfall shower and sunken bathtub.

W Panama brings two distinct culinary experiences to Panama City, each featuring local ingredients from land and sea. Moró offers signature dishes using exquisite local ingredients for a taste of local comfort food. For a quick bite, La Cajita is modeled after food truck service and style, open 24/7 for deliciously energizing smoothies, drinks and dishes influenced by street fare.