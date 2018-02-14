A private residential community is raised from the seas in Panama – the Dubai of the Central America. The man-made islands off the coast of Panama are named Ocean Reef Islands and are conceived by real estate developer Grupo Los Pueblos. An ambitious development such as Ocean Reef Islands demanded world class exceptional planning and engineering ingenuity. Numerous advisors were contracted to guarantee state of the art engineering. The islands design responds to the requirements of prestigious professional coastal engineering and environmental firms such as URS and Delft Hydraulics. These firms provided the guidelines for the location and forms of the islands in order to produce a rare combination of engineering and ecological beauty.

Delft Hydraulics, the most renowned institution for wave and ocean behavior modeling, studied and analyzed the conditions of waves, currents and environmental storms in the Pacific Ocean to provide the requirements for the most appropriate design of the islands considering safety, constructability and urban living aesthetics.

The view is spectacular, with the Panama Canal and at your backdrop the City’s Old Quarter to the west, while the emerging Costa del Este neighborhood, with its rising skyscrapers and glass facades to the east will serve as the setting for your afternoon tea or glass of wine. To the north, you will find all the offerings of a metropolitan city and to the south, the incomparable beauty of the unspoiled Pearl Islands minutes away by plane or yacht.

Ocean Reef Islands Panama comprise of two individual islands that are interconnected by a bridge. Ocean Reef Residents, Club members and guests will enjoy sumptuous amenities in a development that includes 2-3 level Waterfront Residences or Garden Apartments with splendid views to the Gulf and Panama City equipped with high-end facilities.

The private islands will offer lush landscaping, parks and recreational areas including Tennis and multi-purpose facilities, which will be featured prominently throughout the luxury real estate project. The islands will be connected to the mainland by one bridge of approximately 160 meters,

making the commute to and from the mainland in only 5 minutes. The 24-hour restricted access monitored by a highly-trained security –

team will ensure safety and privacy.

The properties on the first island are already sold out. The only remaining apartments start at $1.3 million.



The Garden Apartments Panama

The Garden Apartments will consist of 4 modules, with ground floor plus three levels, housing only 7 families per module, each offering parking lots and storage rooms, concierge area and a private lobby for each module. Each one of them has three elevators.

The Ground Floor offers lobby, port cochere, social area with its interior garden, room for events and kids play room, gymnasium and pool amongst other facilities. Four Patio Apartments of approx. 320 m2 in closed areas with their private gardens.

Level 100 – 200 are equipped with apartments of approximately 320 – 350 m2 (2 apartments per module). Level 300 are dedicated to apartments of approximately 320 – 350 m2 and uniquely three penthouses with private access and exclusive usage of a section of the roof terrace with their own open areas (garden and private pool) with spectacular views. The Roof Top Terrace includes the social area with spectacular views of Panama´s Bay.

Ocean Reef Islands Marina – An international destination for luxurious yachts

Ocean Reef Islands Marina will be a Residential Marina limiting transient vessels and short-term rentals. Ocean Reef residents will have priority over non-residents whose lease agreements will be revocable with timely notification.

The access to the marina is independent of the entry to Ocean Reef Islands. It will be located in the same geographic position of islands’ entry, in a basement where the slip owners will access the parking area and take an electric car to the marina. The perimeter car path to the marina will be 3 meters below the level of the home sites to preserve their privacy.

Only the home sites adjacent to the marina will have direct access without having to exit the islands and go through the access control of the marina.

The Marina will have a yacht club with private restaurant and bar.

images: oceanreefislands.com