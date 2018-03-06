Céline pop-up shop showcases the last collections from Phoebe Philo

Céline pop-up shop – A collaboration between Céline and Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim.

Leading high-end fashion retailer Nordstrom unveiled Céline + Nordstrom, a pop-up shop collaboration between French luxury fashion house Céline and Olivia Kim, Nordstrom vice president of Creative Projects. The boutique launched in flagship Nordstrom Downtown Seattle with a world of Céline experience featuring Olivia Kim’s curation of the Céline Spring – Summer 2018 – S/S 2018 collection, including four items created exclusively for the pop-up.

The assortment includes a mix of ready-to-wear, jewelry, sunglasses, shoes, and handbags from the French luxury fashion House. Olivia Kim partnered with Céline to create four exclusive pieces for the boutique: the classic leather Multikeyrings with a pop of vibrant red; the Solo Clutch in tan lambskin; the Signature Cat Eye sunglasses created in baby blue with mirror lens; and the 180 lace up sneaker exclusively in white/ green canvas.

The shop design is true to Céline’s elegant aesthetic creating an experiential environment using a new unique and soft architectural structure of felted wool.

The Céline + Nordstrom pop-up will be open to the public from until May 29 in Seattle. In July, the shop will relocate to Nordstrom Pacific Center in Vancouver, B.C. and feature the F/W 2018 Collection curated by Ms. Kim for the Nordstrom customer. This partnership is an example of the retailer’s

continued efforts to create innovative product concepts in new and unique formats via partnerships with limited distribution brands to differentiate its offer and to give Nordstrom customers a memorable experience and sense of discovery.

“When we thought of brands that we could present in an interesting way to our customers, Céline was up there. There’s so much content and narrative around it, and Phoebe addresses so many different women. Céline here [at Nordstrom] lives separately—the clothes, shoes, accessories—so we wanted to bring them all together into one unique environment, but one that’s very different in feeling from the label’s boutiques,” Olivia Kim told vogue.

I concentrated on items which are really accessible but which are also noticeable, that say, “I am Céline”: a casual handbag, small leather goods, a sneaker, sunglasses. You could round off an outfit with the cat-eye sunglasses in baby blue, an adorable color in a fun pop pastel. And we have a little bodega bag in clear plastic with a colored pouch inside,” added Kim.