The Luxury Collection’s first property in Panama is a golf resort



The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, debuts in Panama City.

The Luxury Collection expands its footprint in South America where it now operates six unique and indigenous hotels and resorts.

Panama is a desirable location for global explorers seeking authentic travel experiences, and luxury hospitality networks like The Luxury Collection invite guests to explore the destination through new sophisticated lens.

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts announced the luxury hospitality brand’s debut in Panama with the opening of The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, Panama City, located minutes from the capital’s city-center.

Upon arrival, guests of The Santa Maria are whisked into a lush urban oasis surrounded by extraordinary views of the only Championship Nicklaus Design 18 holes, 72-par golf course in Panama City. Developed to handle Panama’s unique climate and managed by the world’s largest golf management company, Troon, the exquisite course features rippling fairways, beautiful greens and sculptured bunkers that are challenging for all skill levels. The Santa Maria’s golf course is celebrated throughout the design of the hotel with breathtaking views from nearly every direction, including views of its signature waterfall hole.

The hotel’s interior design balances the history and culture of the destination with beautifully crafted furniture and decor, including a library filled with carefully curated books on Panama’s local culture. The exquisite décor, all accented by handmade artifacts from Reprosa’s Treasure of Panama, the leading company in the preservation of the country’s history and cultural traditions, is reflected throughout the property.

“Panama is known as the ‘Crossroad of the World’ as it is deeply rich with history, inspiring landmarks, and natural beauty,” said Fidel Reyes, general manager at The Santa Maria.

The resort’s location in Panama City offers guests access to some of the destination’s unique cultural attractions, including Casco Viejo, the world-famous Panama Canal, the Frank Gehry-designed Biodiversity Museum, and the country’s resplendent islands and rainforest.

At The Santa Maria, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Golf Resort, guests can enjoy an array of luxurious amenities including a unique selection of authentic spa treatments inspired by natural, local ingredients. Dining at The Santa Maria will delight the palate, as Mestizo Restaurant will present some of the finest Panamanian cuisines alongside an international blend of flavors. Guests can also savor fine meat cuts and fresh seafood in the country-club-styled Ocean Prime restaurant.