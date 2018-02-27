Your time is precious, your timepiece is priceless.

The Crazy Wheel watch model features a unique horological complication developed by Franck Dubarry. The Crazy Wheel line is fitted with a rotating bridge. The minutes are displayed using a bridge that rotates 360 degrees around the dial and the hour is located in a sub-counter that also rotates around the dial.

On the back of the case, the sculpture of an active man expresses his relationship with time. For the designer, the Homo Tempus represents the digital man, who manages his time through technology. He juggles his professional and personal activities.

“He devours time in order to leave his mark on it. The designer believes a man’s actions express his freedom, a key value in artistic creativity. This collection consists of six different styles,” said the luxury watchmaker.

The Crazy Wheel collection boasts a style dedicated to telling the time and its name pays tribute to the built-in sub counter that revolves around the dial. The hours are displayed on a counter that remains attached to the minute hand. The display is carried out by a bridge that rotates through 360 degrees around the minute markers. This automatic movement is showcased by the iconic faceted case, an element that makes the brand immediately recognizable.

For the special Maori version, the case is engraved with tattoos emblematic of Maori culture. The crown has been ergonomically designed for ease of handling.