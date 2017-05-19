Athletic Styling: 2018 Genesis G80 Sport

Let’s Take a Look at These Elegant Lines, With a Dash of Sporty Flair.



G80 luxury sports sedan is the automotive brand’s best-selling luxury vehicle. Genesis has begun the first retail deliveries of the new 2018 G80 3.3T Sport across the United States.

Like all Genesis models, the G80 Sport comes equipped with the most comprehensive array of standard safety technology in the midsize luxury vehicle class and includes advanced safety innovations such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

With its highly capable 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the rear-wheel-drive 2018 Genesis G80 Sport (all-wheel- drive also available) redefines the term “luxury sports sedan” thanks to the athleticism of its potent power plant and silky smooth yet responsive 8-speed automatic transmission. Combined with a richly appointed sport-inspired cabin, innovative and user-friendly features/technologies and class-leading standardized suite of safety technologies, the G80 Sport is an unrivaled automotive entry within the mid-luxury segment.

As the epitome of the Genesis’ design identity called “athletic elegance,” the 2018 G80 Sport’s bold exterior features a sleek profile and well-proportioned shape, strong front face, taut character lines throughout its muscular body, with minimal overhangs at the front and rear that accentuate the G80 Sport’s dynamic and sophisticated character. Like the exterior, the interior features a first-class premium cabin design consisting of high-quality materials and the most spacious cabin in the segment.

Every vehicle includes a host of passive and active high-tech safety technologies to provide world-class occupant and pedestrian protection. This segment-leading standardized suite of safety technology includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), High Beam Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start (SCC).



The ultimate stress-free luxury vehicle ownership experience

The Genesis G80 Sport, along with all Genesis vehicles, includes an exclusive no-cost consumer-focused program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience. From valet service appointments that can be scheduled using the Genesis mobile app to complementary maintenance and Genesis Connected Services, the Genesis Experience is designed to provide the luxury of allowing better convenience and more efficient use of time for Genesis owners.