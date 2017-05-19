Aloha and welcome to The Laylow, Autograph Collection

Exactly like nothing else: Experiencing a new side of Waikiki through the lens of The Laylow, Autograph Collection.

Open to the breeze, with lush flora, midcentury modern design and charming Hawaiiana around every corner, The Laylow is a secluded retreat nestled above the buzz of Waikiki.

Autograph Collection Hotels announced the grand opening of The Laylow following an extensive $60 million renovation. The Laylow joins a distinguished portfolio of more than 100 independent hotels around the world that are exactly like nothing else.

King beds, midcentury modern furnishings, a lanai and signature barkcloth-inspired wallpaper await guests in every spacious room.

Perched above the revitalized Kuhio Avenue in the heart of Waikiki, the 251-room hotel blends midcentury modernism with its Hawaiian roots. Upon arrival to The Laylow, guests rise above Kuhio Avenue to the open lobby level replete with simple, elegant midcentury furnishings and a stunning terracotta breezeblock wall, sculpted in graphic patterns reminiscent of Hawaiian tapa and open to the trade winds

The hotel’s creative design was led by Fritz Mesenbrink and Jeremy Pelley, co-founders of Official Mfg. Co. of Portland, Ore., who drew upon works by midcentury visionaries to inspire the aesthetic of guestrooms, suites and public spaces while Hawaiian furnishings from the period have been reinterpreted to give the hotel a hint of whimsy and its distinct sense of place.

“Hawaiian midcentury modernism is the heart that beats at the core of The Laylow,” explains Mesenbrink. “Architect Vladimir Ossipoff’s signature work, the Liljestrand House overlooking Honolulu, exemplified that design movement in Hawaii and was the jumping off point that inspired the interior design and furnishings as well as the exceptional character of The Laylow Hotel.”

Furniture includes refurbished antiques and custom pieces inspired by midcentury modern classics, created with reclaimed woods and vintage style accents throughout the hotel. A hotel greeter with a tray of chilled local pineapple bites and oshibori, chilled towels, offers instant refreshment to weary travelers.

Each guestroom and suite boasts bold, custom-created monstera leaf wallpaper, inspired by vintage bark cloth patterns. urf nostalgia photography books, art tomes and an authentic ukulele line the shelves. Olfactory enthusiasts will be thrilled to experience the exclusive collection of in-room bath and beauty amenities developed by the apothecary company Maak Lab.

The Laylow’s signature restaurant, Hideout, serves up reimagined Pacific Rim classics that place local ingredients front and center. Executive Chef Bryan Byard crisscrossed the islands to source the freshest ingredients from the ocean and local farms for the restaurant’s inventive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus that include a Kauai prawn and crab cake eggs benedict with mango hollandaise, coconut porter short ribs and a Kalua pork and Wagyu burger.

Hideout extends to an open-air terrace with two fire pits overlooking Kuhio Avenue, where guests can enjoy entertainment by island musicians as well as artisan cocktails or craft beer from Hawaii breweries. Just steps away from Hideout, lush bamboo and tropical foliage border the tension-edged saltwater pool encased in a deck of Ipe, a Brazilian hardwood.