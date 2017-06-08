W Sound Suite Music Studio and Writers Room to Inspire Artists and Hotel Guests Alike.

The award-winning in-house design team at W Hotels partnered with London-based design studio Bowler James Brindley to reimagine the iconic W Barcelona hotel. The hotel unveiled a multi-million Euro transformation of all 473 guest rooms and suites, along with the addition of Europe’s first W Sound Suite (a music studio and writers room, now available at four W Hotels around the world).

Famed for its iconic sail-shape and unprecedented sea views, W Barcelona continues to disrupt and redefine the Barcelona hospitality scene. Regularly hosting fashion events, product launches and high profile guests, the hotel has made a bold impression on both locals and international jetsetters alike.

First W Sound Suite in Europe

Following successful launches at W Bali, W Seattle and W Hollywood, W Barcelona lives up to the city’s reputation as one of the most innovative music capitals by opening Europe’s first W Sound Suite. In partnership with Coca-Cola, this private music studio and writer’s room enables professional recording artists, studio musicians, producers and hotel guests alike, to record in style while on the road. The main mixing room of the W Sound Suite at W Barcelona features a private vocal booth and a lounge big enough for artists and their entourage. W Barcelona will offer private master classes lead by W Barcelona’s Music Curator, exclusive recording sessions and an original space for creative brainstorming sessions for musicians and hotel guests alike.

W Sound Suites are in part the brainchild of the W brand’s North American Music Director, DJ White Shadow, the Chicago-based producer best known for his work with Lady Gaga. The W Sound Suite at W Barcelona is equipped with the latest in studio technology and offers professional specifications in a stylish, comfortable and sound-proof space. To outfit the space, W Hotels partnered with industry leader, Native Instruments, who provided the latest generation of the world’s leading production suite (Komplete 11), a state-of-the-art control keyboard (Komplete Kontrol S-Series), the cutting-edge groove production system used by hip-hop producers around the globe (Maschine) and an all-in-one DJ system (Traktor Kontrol S8), among other items. W Hotels also worked with world-renowned audio company, Shure, to provide new SHR440 headphones, X2u microphones, KSM32/SL microphone condensers and BETA®181 microphone for the ultimate recording experience.

W Barcleona Rooms: AQUATIC URBAN DESIGN

The new room design celebrates both the city and the sea, embracing the unique views afforded by the hotel’s guest rooms. The color palette is derived from the blue hues of the sea, with pops of white, teal and rose gold to accentuate the light and complement the views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The notion of underwater camouflage is displayed in the room’s carpet, which is a playful interpretation of the sea bed seen through the waters of the Mediterranean.

In a nod to Barcelona’s celebrated culinary scene, the modular furniture in the sitting area reflects Spanish tapas culture – chic, small tables and chairs with pendant lighting. The guest room wall reflects the city’s grid with an innovative lighting structure that transforms the mood from day to night. The new rooms also feature signature accent pillows showcasing modern images of iconic characters from Barcelona’s history including Gaudí, Dalí and St. Eulalia.

All guest rooms also feature a range of new in-room services including Nespresso coffee machines, tea making facilities, 49-inch flat-screen televisions and Bose blue-tooth sound systems. Signature W amenities are still available to all guests including the Bliss® Spa sinkside six bath products; the signature W Hotels Bed; access to high-speed WiFi; and the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service, which provides guests whatever they want, whenever they want it.