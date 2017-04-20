W Hotels Worldwide unveils first W Sound Suite in North America.



In Seattle, a city known worldwide for its music scene, W Hotels has brought recording space to the artist, allowing them to create whenever inspiration strikes.

The private music studio, writer’s room and lounge offers a retreat for musicians and producers to write and record tracks while on the road. Hotel guests are also able to get in on the fun by booking the studio to live out their rockstar dreams.

The W Sound Suite at W Seattle follows the opening of the world’s first W Sound Suite at W Bali – Seminyak last year, with additional W Sound Suites set to debut at W Hollywood and W Barcelona in the coming months. W Sound Suites are in part the brainchild of the W brand’s North American Music Director, DJ White Shadow, the Chicago-based producer best known for his work with Lady Gaga. He worked with W Seattle to optimize the Sound Suite’s layout and select equipment for professional use and sound quality.

“From Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana, to Modest Mouse and Macklemore, Seattle has been a music mecca for decades,” said Richard Hill, General Manager, W Seattle. “We are excited to present local and visiting artists alike with a space to write, record and relax in the heart of downtown, steps away from legendary concert halls like Benaroya Hall and the Triple Door, where world-renowned artists perform and inspire.”

“Musicians are constantly on the road, where it’s difficult to find an accessible, professional-quality space to record,” said DJ White Shadow.

Under DJ White Shadow’s direction, the W Sound Suite at W Seattle has been outfitted to professional specifications in a stylish, comfortable and sound-proof space, offering the latest in studio technology. In anticipation of the launch, W Hotels and Coca-Cola partnered with industry leader, Native Instruments, to outfit the Sound Suite with the latest generation of the world’s leading production suite (Komplete 11), a state-of-the-art control keyboard (Komplete Kontrol S-Series), the cutting edge groove production system used by hip-hop producers around the globe (Maschine) and an all-in-one DJ system (Traktor Kontrol S8). W Hotels also worked with world-renowned audio company, Shure, to provide new SHR440 headphones, X2u

microphones, KSM32/SL microphone condensers and BETA181 microphone for the ultimate recording experience.

In tandem with the debut of the latest W Sound Suite, W Seattle will offer an exclusive “Rider Menu” for Sound Suite guests, celebrating everyone’s inner rock star and indulgences.