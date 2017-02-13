W Hotels Worldwide to open in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic

The city of Prague, one of Europe’s most exciting and diverse destinations, will have a W-branded hotels in the near future. W Prague marks the W Hotels Worldwide’s debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on Wenceslas Square, one of the main city squares and the centre of the business and cultural communities in the New Town of Prague.

Prague is the capital and largest city of the Czech Republic. It is the 14th largest city in the European Union. It is also the historical capital of Bohemia.

The hospitality company has also revealed plans to add a new W Hotel in the Spanish capital of Madrid as well as one on Portugal’s Algarve coast (both in 2019), and will debut in Scotland in 2021.

The new W Hotels Prague will re-imagine the historic building of Grand Hotel Europa, a radical art nouveau style property opened in 1905, and will create a new architectural icon for the city. The historic structure will be combined with a modern new building to create a blend of old world glamour and contemporary design.

Restored historical elements of the former Grand Hotel Europa will set the stage for W’s new design, complemented by a new oval-shaped extension. The two buildings will be fully connected to create 154 stylish guestrooms and suites, including the Extreme Wow Suite – the brand’s lavish take on the traditional Presidential Suite. The SPG Keyless entry system will enable guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch to unlock their door and enter their rooms.

W Prague will feature a rooftop bar and an outdoor terrace, the perfect location for style-savvy locals and guests to enjoy sweeping cityscape views and a fabulous cocktail and culinary experience. The hotel features the W Living Room, the brand’s spin on the hotel lobby, along with several chic restaurants and 350 square meters of ultra-modern event space. In addition, guests are invited to experience the indoor WET pool deck, FIT fitness center and AWAY Spa. Throughout the hotel, the brand’s Whatever/Whenever service is always available, delivering whatever they want, whenever they want it.