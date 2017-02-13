Gifts, Hi Tech

Tested for ruggedness: 2017 Algiz 8X ultra-rugged tablet computer

Powerful computing, mobility, outstanding screen performance and battery life. Handheld made no compromises with the ALGIZ 8X Rugged Tablet, a New Tough Computer.

The new Algiz 8X is the most compact and ergonomic Windows tablet Handheld Group, the leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers and tablets, have ever developed. The company pushed the limits of modern field technology with this ultra-rugged product. The new Algiz 8X is built for sportsmen, remote locations, tough outdoor and industrial environments, and modern field workers who require a powerful, portable computer for mobile tasks.

The Algiz 8X offers communication features such as LTE and dual-band WLAN, along with an 8-inch projective capacitive touchscreen that is ultra-bright and built for outdoor use. Enabling glove mode or rain mode allows for seamless operation in changing weather. The chemically strengthened glass can take a beating — it survives an impact test in which a 64-gram steel ball is dropped on the screen 10 times from a height of 1.2 meters. The Algiz 8X also comes with an optional active capacitive stylus.

Built-in features of the 2017 Algiz 8X ultra-rugged tablet computer:

The fully featured Algiz 8X comes standard with Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB, demonstrating Handheld’s commitment to the needs of enterprise customers who value long-term stability. The powerful Algiz 8X also features:

u-blox GPS and GLONASS;
WLAN a/b/g/n/ac;
BT 4.2 LE;
A rear-facing 8 MP camera with autofocus and LED flash;
4G/LTE.

The Algiz 8X is rigorously tested for use in tough outdoor and industrial environments. It’s IP65-rated for dust and water ingression and meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for:

Operating temperature: -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F); Storage temperature: -40°C to 70°C (-40°F to 158°F); Drops: 26 drops from 1.22 meters (4 feet); Vibration: Method 514.6, Procedures I & II; Humidity: 0-95% (non-condensing); Altitude: 4,572 meters (15,000 feet).

