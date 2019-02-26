Guerlain L’Essentiel masters the subtle art of balance between makeup and skincare

Guerlain , the French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house, which is among the oldest in the world, reinvents foundation with L’Essentiel, an ingenious alliance of skincare and makeup. The bottle of this new beauty ally is also re-imagined.

This new reinvented foundation diffuses its active skincare ingredients to the heart of the epidermis, making pores less noticeable and minimizing pigmentation marks. Should we believe Guerlain?

Composed of 97% naturally-derived ingredients, this new beauty composition from Guerlain infuses the complexion with a natural glow, with 30 shades for a perfect match to every skin tone. In addition to giving the complexion a natural charm, L’Essentiel “does your skin good, making it even more beautiful,” says Guerlain Creative Director Olivier Echaudemaison.

“Going back to the essentials means returning to this basic physiology, whose key element is none other than the microbiota, cutaneous flora,” adds Frédéric Bonté, LVMH Group Director of Scientific Forecasting.

L’Essentiel is a two-in-one foundation that meets the expectations of all of us for a flawless yet natural-looking complexion. L’Essentiel enhances the skin thanks to its beneficial components. A duo of extracts derived from red algae and tara gums lets the skin breathe while protecting it from pollution. White cocoa bean extract moisturizes the skin and protects it from harsh blue light.

The silky smooth texture and buildable coverage ranging from light to medium become one with the skin, leaving it hydrated, balanced, protected and fresh.

Designer Mathieu Lehanneur imagined L’Essentiel bottle as a perfume recipient. With two superposed spheres, the glass flacon and gilded top symbolize the perfect balance between two seemingly contradictory elements, makeup and skincare.

“For Guerlain I worked with free, unconstrained forms and assembled them like cells. This bottle is a suspended object, like the subtle art of balance,” says the designer.

Guerlain ambassador Natalia Vodianova is the face of the L’Essentiel beauty innovation. Last year, Dior Lip Glow balm combined the glamour of makeup with the benefits of skincare. Its soft texture and twenty-four-hour hydration bring freshness and brightness for a natural look.