Here are the new fragrances of Fall/ Winter 2018-2018 that you don’t explain, you simply feel them.

Parfums Givenchy unveils new L’Interdit Eau de Parfum

More than 60 years after the original creation, Parfums Givenchy writes a new chapter for this iconic fragrance with a resolutely modern eau de parfum.

Created by Hubert de Givenchy in 1957 as a tribute to Audrey Hepburn, L’Interdit has been reinvented in 2018. An addictive composition with bright luminosity infused by “black” notes, this bold new perfume is an invitation to cross the line and elegantly embrace individuality. Rooney Mara, a captivating actress recognized for her engagement, is the face of this powerful and memorable fragrance.

The fruit of a collaboration between master perfumers Dominique Ropion, Anne Flipo and Fanny Bal, L’Interdit is a subtle play of contrasts – orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose are paired with vetiver and patchouli – to better deploy its intense notes and underline the emancipating force of the fragrance.

Louis Vuitton unveils “Attrape-Rêves”, a new jubilant and sensual fragrance for women, embodied by actress Emma Stone

The Louis Vuitton perfume trunk welcomes a new scent with “Attrape-Rêves”. The power of African cacao flower is joined by the exotic notes of a bouquet of peony and essence of patchouli, and paired with the elegance of lychee, delicate Turkish rose, fresh bergamot and ginger to create a surprising, jubilant and sensual scent on the skin.

This olfactory delight, which awakens all the senses and celebrates a sense of awe, was dreamed up by Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Master Perfumer of Louis Vuitton since 2012.

To embody this perfume and its multi-faceted personality, the Maison synonymous with the spirit of travel turned to Louis Vuitton ambassador Emma Stone. British director Sam Mendes (American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, Jarhead, Skyfall) directed the Academy Award-winning actress in the first Louis Vuitton fragrance film campaign.

JOY by Dior: a new fragrance experience from Parfums Christian Dior

François Demachy crafted the trail of the new fragrance by translating light into olfactory notes to express the feeling of sheer joy. JOY by Dior is an open, immediate and dazzling fragrance “marked by softness as well as by energy (…), a path one travels, a path that transports you,” says the perfumer.

François Demachy says JOY is in fact a quite complex fragrance. “It seems limpid but with a structure that conceals an invisible labyrinth, a pixilated ensemble like a pointillist painting, clear and precise. This is an olfactory interpretation of light that bursts forth, a fragrance that you don’t explain, you simply feel it.”

As the face of JOY by Dior, the Maison chose Jennifer Lawrence, who stars in a film packed with pure emotion and sensations, directed by Francis Lawrence.

Guerlain Les Parisiennes Baiser de Russie – A “boho chic” getaway to Moscow

Les Parisiennes is more than a fragrance, it is a story of loyalty & history. “Les Parisiennes is a collection of highly sought-after perfumes back by popular demand. In homage to our loyal customers, from Paris and all over the world, who despaired at no longer being able to find some of their favourite fragrances,” explained Guerlain maison.

Encased in Guerlain’s iconic Bee Bottle, the collection has grown this year with the addition of Baiser de Russie.

Faithfully following the very vocation of the collection, Les Parisiennes welcomes in 2018 a deeply regretted and highly demanded fragrance: Moscow, from the collection “Une ville, Un parfum”. Baiser de Russie pays tribute to the Muscovite and her “boho chic” look, reinventing with audacity the richness of Russian traditional bohemian style. Pine needles, Jasmine and Cranberry notes blend in a fruity musky floral and ultra-feminine perfume which echoes the heartbeat that pounds through the Russian capital.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian: New York – Moscow – Paris

Three legendary places dedicated to fashion and elegance – Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Gum gallery in Moscow and Le Printemps department store in Paris – inspired the creation of three olfactory allegories by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. 754, Ciel de Gum and Le Beau Parfum poetically and gracefully evoke the lifestyles of these mythical cities.

Bvlgari Man Wood Essence

Maybe you crave the busy city, maybe you live for the outdoors. Which one are you? The new Bvlgari Man Wood Essence fragrance brings together cedar, cypress and vetiver with a hint of Italian citrus and coriander leaves for added freshness.