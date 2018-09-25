At first sight, the new Maserati Ghibli’s elegant silhouette acquires a new dimension thanks to the metallic tone of the “Nero Ribelle” colour. A sophisticated shade superlatively coordinated with the exclusive shiny black 19 inch Proteo alloy wheels with contrasting red laser etched details. The brake callipers are red.

The new Maserati Ghibli Ribelle, produced in a limited edition of just 200 cars for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, offers luxury interior trims sharing a common denominator: the refined, sophisticated “Nero Ribelle” mica colour, “which shows off the car’s unique design to exquisite effect.”

This new limited edition Ghibli will be available with all of the sports saloon’s three powerplants, the 275 HP V6 turbodiesel and the two petrol options, both twin-turbo V6 delivering 350 HP and 430 HP, designed by Maserati Powertrain and built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello.

“Ribelle” means rebellious in Italian, and the special Ghibli shows its disobedient demeanor by wearing Nero Ribelle mica black paint. To match this look, the 19-inch wheels feature a black finish but with dark red details on the spokes for a subtle touch of color. The brake calipers are also in a shade of crimson to keep the exterior from being too monochromatic,” commented motor1.com.

The interior of the “Ghibli Ribelle” features two-tone black/red dashboard, black door panels and red central armrest, black leather Sport steering wheel with tone-on-tone stitching, and steering wheel paddle shifters. The sporty seats (with 12 position memories) are in full premium leather, again two-tone in black/red with contrasting stitching, available exclusively for this limited edition.

The uniqueness of the new Ghibli limited edition’s interior is further emphasised by a chromed aluminium badge bearing the legendary Trident combined with the new Ribelle logo. Located on the central console, in Black Piano finish wood, it is clearly visible to all the vehicle’s occupants to establish its unique, exclusive character.

For this Ghibli Ribelle limited edition, Maserati also offers the optional Ribelle Plus package, providing even greater luxury with laminated privacy windows for enhanced thermal and sound insulation, full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, Harman Kardon premium sound system and opening sunroof.

“Prices are yet to be announced, but with numbers limited to just 200 units across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, prices are likely to rise above the Ghibli Diesel GranSport’s £59,100 figure,” says autoexpress.co.uk.