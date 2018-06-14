Hertz Italy’s Selezione Italia is a range of iconic cars that are part of the automotive Italian tradition. The collection’s vehicles are backed by Hertz’s “make and model guarantee,” which ensures that customers can reserve and drive away in the specific model they choose. Additionally, as part of Selezione Italia’s “Benvenuto (welcome) Service”, customers choosing this range benefit from expedited and personalised service, dedicated staff, courtesy calls during the rental, Touring Club Italiano sightseeing suggestions and other exclusive perks.

Boasting a 100% Italian DNA, Selezione Italia now features the Maserati Quattroporte, Maserati Ghibli and Maserati Levante.

The very first luxury, sport sedan ever, the Maserati Quattroporte has been in the Italian market since 1963. It features stylish interior and exterior lines, combining the highest performance with sedan comfort for Hertz customers to cruise through the Italian scenic roads in style.

Sports cars enthusiasts renting with Hertz can experience Maserati’s performance and class behind the wheel of the Ghibli, a sedan with a strong sport imprint that offers excellent dynamic qualities and exudes Italian elegance. Lastly, the Maserati Levante, the first SUV created by the Italian vehicle manufacturer, boasts impressive efficiency, a comfortable interior and a muscular exterior – ideal for family trips to Italy’s finest coastlines.

Selezione Italia models include: Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Alfa Romeo 4C, Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce, Abarth 595 Competizione e Turismo, Abarth 124 Spider, Fiat 500 Cabrio, Fiat 124 Spider, Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Quattroporte, and Maserati Levante.

New Master Maserati driving courses for 2018

Maserati is also introducing an exclusive driving experience with professional drivers on board the Maserati range.

This course is the chance to learn the basic concepts of sporty driving on a racing circuit. The 2018 season comprises a selection of programmes: Master on track, Master off road – offering two courses, Rally Shakedown and Rally Power Stage, and Master Incentive, conceived for groups and companies, which can be personalised to the customer’s requirements. All courses are designed for all those seeking an exclusive experience that will teach them how to handle a Maserati like a real racing driver in all situations, revelling in the pure adrenalin but with the greatest safety.

To make every aspect of the course unforgettable, all the Maserati models will be used: from the Quattroporte flagship to the Ghibli luxury sedan, the Levante SUV and the GranTurismo and GranCabrio sports cars. Every car is equipped with a telemetry system to allow participants to assess their driving performance with the instructors and understand how they can improve their skills. Thrilling experiences with a strong emotional impact, and an excellentway of learning control and safety in even the most extreme road conditions.

All Master Maserati driving courses take place on the Varano de’ Melegari circuit, twenty or so kilometres from Parma, Italy. With a lavish set of facilities and high safety standards, it is the ideal circuit for an enjoyable learning experience. The new off-road area, within a private nature reserve, offers a harsh environment on technical trails with plenty of natural obstacles and barriers. Additional features such as the low grip surface and the slide machine enrich the range of the possible activities, for a truly complete experience with the perfect blend of technique, learning andfun.