Happy chic lifestyle: Caroline Scheufele x perfumer Dora Baghriche present new Happy Chopard fragrances

Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director at Swiss jewellery maker Chopard, and perfumer Dora Baghriche created two new natural and joyous Happy Chopard fragrances. The perfumer was chosen by Caroline to express for her fresh vision of luxury perfumery, inspired by natural ingredients and positive emotion.

Dora selected her natural essences and blended them with innovative ingredients, composing the fragrances guided by the emotional impact of their scent. These light-hearted perfume creations reveal surprising combinations and a very personal signature, fully inspired by the values of a bohemian generation of young women.

“The Happy Chopard Collection is all about pleasure, colour and the joy of life. In creating these perfumes, I wanted to play, have fun and feel free to explore and create in a different way…” said Dora Baghriche

I was instinctively drawn towards natural ingredients as a starting point, because they offer plentiful energy, spontaneity, and an immediate sense of being transported to a state of wellbeing and positive emotion.So, I infused the fragrances with their “superpowers” and explored unusual pairings, playing with colours, and particularly with smell and taste. It allowed me to draw on the energy of natural ingredients and experiment with new and unusual forms of freshness and addiction.

It’s a little like bold vegan gastronomy; everything is so audacious and different, with crazy aesthetics and combinations or incredible colours. It’s all about finding new forms of spontaneity and ethical hedonism that make you feel good.” added Dora Baghriche. Read an interview with Dora on fragrantica.

The Happy bag collection: HAPPY CLUTCH RED CARPET LIMITED EDITION CHOPARD

Inspired by its watchmaking and jewellery universe, the Happy bag collection deploys the charms of its legendary signature on an entirely redesigned leatherwork line. Moving gems dance between two sapphire crystals, according to the same process as that used by Happy Diamonds and which transforms Chopard watches and jewellery into veritable talismans, exuding their distinctively joyful lightness. Bags in this collection are available in versions enhanced with mother-of-pearl, malachite or opal whirling on the clasps, in a range of smooth or quilted leather

colours, and variously interpreted as clutches, handbags or shoulder bags.

Veritable moving diamonds adorn the clutch

The Happy leatherwork collection made its entrance onto the red carpet during the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival through a limited edition: an evening clutch with veritable Happy Diamonds dancing on a clasp of pink gold-plated brass clasp. Available in a black or champagne-coloured leather, this Happy Clutch Red Carpet Limited Edition is numbered from 1 to 71 for each colour. The number chosen was a tribute to the 71st edition of the Festival which is taking place this year from May 8th to 19th , as well as to the 71 Haute Joaillerie creations in this year’s

offering of the Red Carpet Collection which Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director at Chopard, designs each year. As if escaped from the legendary Happy Diamonds watches that made the Maison famous, these authentic moving diamonds make their grand entrance between two sapphire crystals placed on the clasp of each

clutch.

Chopard’s Happy Hearts Collection supports THE NAKED HEART FOUNDATION

A special edition of the Happy Hearts Collection was designed this year to support Natalia Vodianova’s The Naked Heart Foundation. To help fund programs that benefit children with special needs, the luxury jewelry maison has crafted a special edition piece adorned for the first time with pink mother-of-pearl hearts, from which part of the proceeds are donated to the foundation set up in 2004 by Natalia Vodianova.

“A perfect alliance between Chopard’s heart emblem and the Maison’s iconic moving diamonds, the Happy Hearts Collection unites all women who share a taste for generosity and self-giving – women with a big heart,” announced Chopard.

With the pink mother-of-pearl, the collection welcomes a colour synonymous with emotions and tenderness. Perfect symbols to promote a cause that helps children with special needs.