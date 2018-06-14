The tea humidors prized by tea lovers as functional and collectable objets d’art

Lotusier, part of the Eden Being by Oetker Collection luxury offer, elevates the preservation and presentation of tea. The Lotusier Tea Humidor has two international patents pending – marking this as an exciting development in the history of tea.

Conceived for the storage of a variety of fine teas in optimal conditions, Lotusier’s Tea Humidor is made from the finest woods and materials, sensitively and responsibly sourced, and draws on the highest European artisanal skills and traditions. The Lotusier Tea Humidor is a collectable objet d’art item that will be prized by tea lovers, aesthetes and connoisseurs across many fields with an appreciation for design and rare craftsmanship.

There are five tea humidor collections, each inspired by a renowned tea drinking culture. The Tea Humidor encompasses over 20 distinct components, crafted in twelve workshops, in four countries.

“The Tea Humidor effectively protects tea from four of its five major enemies: humidity, light, air, and odour. The fifth enemy is heat, which can easily be regulated by controlling the temperature setting in the room or place in which the Tea Humidor is situated,” explains lotusier.

“Interior designer Asa Eriksson-Ahuja developed the humidor after she learned that her husband found it difficult to keep his tea fresh while travelling. Unable to find a product that would solve the problem, she decided to create her own, and commissioned a team of world-renowned jewellery box and crystal artisans to construct a one of a kind gift,” wrote wallpaper.

Jaipur dusk tea humidor from the Indus Collection is the most expensive item in the range. It costs 12,485€. Jaipur dusk tea humidor is made of grey sycamore wood with a black inlay marquetry design. This version with four crystal containers includes tea accessories, which comprise a strainer and tea scoop in stainless steel, as well as four chrome-capped glass sand timers for different durations, all housed in a purpose-made stainless steel upper tray. Each crystal container is made of the finest hand-blown crystal and has a special polished stainless steel base, where the two-way humidification pack is stored. All fittings and hardware are made of polished stainless steel.

It is possible to personalise any of the existing pieces that feature in Lotusier’s 5 Tea Humidor collections, as well as to order completely bespoke Tea Humidors. Read about the creator of the Tea Humidor, Åsa Eriksson-Ahuja, and the initial inspiration for the Tea Humidor.