The Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden-Roc – a collaboration between luxury watchmaking and exceptional hospitality

Hublot and Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc have come together to create this limited edition of fifty Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden Roc watches.

One of Hublot‘s strength lies in its numerous and flourishing partnerships. Elegance, luxury, tradition and innovation are the central themes of these joint initiatives, enabling the creation of unique and timeless products like the The Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden-Roc watch – a wonderful homage to a legendary place where artists, writers, film stars, royalty and other distinguished figures have all been inspired over time.

Just fifty numbered models are presented in a varnished mahogany case: an exquisite rendering of the hotel’s pier, stretching out into the infinite blue of the Mediterranean Sea, dotted with boatsmoored in the bay.

With the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Eden-Roc, Hublot joins the prestigious Eden Being collection, with its exclusive and bespoke pieces.

The markers, hands and hour counter are all in elegant shades of blue, inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. It is worn on the wrist with a strap in aged blue leather or perforated black calfskin with blue topstitching. The second counter at 3 o’clock is inspired by the iconic buoy of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the very buoy which looks out over the seawater pool hewn into the rock, with its blue tone, merging with the colour of the sea, which inspired the watch’s various shades. The HUB1155 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement has a power reserve of forty two hours.

“At Hublot, we like to create a fusion between different worlds to develop singular products. The Hotel du Cap- Eden-Roc is one of those mythical places whose very name is enough to instantly conjure up dreams and memories. Today, these moments are enshrined in time with a Hublot watch,” said Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.