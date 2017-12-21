Maserati Winter Tour inaugurated with spectacular route and a Maserati Winter Lounge.

Courmayeur, Ortisei, St Moritz, Gstaad, Crans-Montana Saalfelden and Baqueira are just some of the winter resorts that will take part in the Maserati Winter Tour during the winter season 2017 – 2018.

The official start of the winter season was done with the spectacular Welcome Winter event, organized by Courmayeur Mont Blanc in collaboration with Maserati.

At the same time in Ortisei, opposite the Ladinia Hotel, in Viale Rezia, the Maserati Winter Lounge was inaugurated within a sophisticated structure displaying the Maserati Levante which took pride of place inside.

The Maserati Winter Tour also started in Baqueira in the Pyrenees and will reach St. Moritz on January 25th for the St Moritz Snow Polo World Cup.

Thanks to this tour, which will involve four nations, Maserati customers and enthusiasts will be able to experience the dynamic qualities of the renewed MY18 range, the most complete and sophisticated ever, thanks to its high-tech new contents and driver assistance systems. The renewed Ghibli, together with the flagship Quattroporte and the SUV Levante, now also available with GranLusso and GranSport trims, can be driven on demanding mountain routes during the winter season, in total safety thanks to the experience of professional drivers from the Maserati Master Driving Academy.



Maserati also announced that its Maserati Multi 70 trimaran is back on the water. Giovanni Soldini is working alongside four expert sailors to set a new Tea Route record in 2018: an epic non-stop 24,000 km-journey from Hong Kong to London.

images: maserati.