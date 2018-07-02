Les Journées Particulières 2018: 56 Maisons from the biggest luxury group to open doors on October 12, 13 and 14, 2018

LVMH’s 4th edition of Les Journées Particulières has been redesigned to include even more luxury Houses and share more savoir faire.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, announced the launch of the 4th edition of Les Journées Particulières by LVMH (www.lesjourneesparticulieres.com). According to Arnault, the event he created in 2011, is an invitation to discover exceptional venues and carefully-preserved savoir-faire. The 4th edition of Les Journées Particulières LVMH will take place on October 12, 13 and 14, 2018.

Les Journées Particulières by LVMH is a unique event which showcases the artisans’ passion for creativity and their trades, and where the general public is able to meet the luxury Houses’ talents. Les Journées Particulières has received the “Année Européenne du Patrimoine Culturel 2018” label.

Les Journées Particulières takes on a new dimension this year: 56 Maisons from the LVMH group will be open to the public and the Group will invite visitors to discover 76 exceptional places on four continents, 38 of which have not been previously open to the public. The emphasis during this fourth edition will be on experiences, interaction and surprises, as well as opportunities for the public to meet the Group’s artisans and creative talents.

“Les Journées Particulières was designed to embody our Houses’ hospitality and energy, and echoes the vital role that the act of transmitting plays for the LVMH Group: our aim is to share our diverse heritage, extensive savoir-faire and concrete innovations. This unmatched event has stepped up to the mark; each edition involves a growing number of Houses, talents and visitors, making this 4th edition a global celebration of the world of art, and craftmanship,” explained Antoine Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of Berluti, Chairman of Loro Piana and founder of Les Journées Particulières by LVMH.

This year, Les Journées Particulières will welcome the public on four continents, with 23 Maisons taking part for the first time, including Cloudy Bay in New Zealand, Cape Mentelle in Australia, Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina, Royal Van Lent / Feadship in the Netherlands, Benefit Cosmetics in San Francisco, Newton in Napa Valley, Sephora in the United States and Europe, Cova in Milan, Les Tanneries Roux in Romans-sur-Isère, as well as Rimowa in Cologne and the T Fondaco dei Tedeschi by DFS in Venice. The opening of these new sites reflects the growing international reach of both Les Journées Particulières and the LVMH Group.

Iconic sites that took part in previous editions will once again welcome the public, such as LVMH’s Champagne and Cognac Maisons, the Château Cheval Blanc and Clos des Lambrays wine estates, the salons of prestigious Parisian houses (Dior, Guerlain, Chaumet, Givenchy), along with treasures of Italian fashion and jewelry (including Fendi, Pucci and Bvlgari).

What’s more, several Maisons that have been part of Les Journées Particulières since the beginning will open new places in October. The public will be able to visit Les Fontaines Parfumées in Grasse (the perfume creation workshop shared by Parfums Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton), the Louis Vuitton prototype workshop in the center of Paris and the Louis Vuitton workshop in Ducey, Normandy. It will also be possible to reserve an exclusive tour of La Colle Noire, Christian Dior’s last residence in Montauroux.

Visitors to this year’s Journées Particulières will enjoy a fully-immersive experience: a series of podcasts of quiet conversations and acoustics will guide visitors to meet the designers and artisans behind the Group’s Houses. The Journées Particulières will be rolled out online before, during and after the event, to encourage interaction and experience sharing.

Highlights and Novelties:

The 4th edition focuses on a strong international dimension, new Houses and added iconic venues:

RIMOWA headquarters in Cologne, Germany;

BENEFIT COSMETICS headquarters, San Francisco;

CHANDON CALIFORNIA, COLGIN CELLARS and NEWTON VINEYARD in California;

SEPHORA boutiques across the United States;

MERCIER cellars in Epernay, Champagne region, France;

CAPE MENTELLE, Australia and CLOUDY BAY, New Zealand;

TERRAZAS de Los Andes vineyard, Argentina;

ROYAL VAN LENT shipyard, The Netherlands;

New SAMARITAINE construction site, Paris;

New HENNESSY Pont Neuf factory, Cognac;

T FONDACO DEI TEDESCHI, Venice – the first DFS European branch; And many, many more!