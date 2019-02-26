The Most Anticipated Leading Hotel Openings of the Year: Top 20 outstanding new luxury builds around the globe

In 2018, The Leading Hotels of the World, the collection of independent, luxury hotels, welcomed more than 50 remarkable hotels to its portfolio. This year, Leading Hotels is introducing more than 20 magnificent new addresses around the globe. Post-renovation reopenings will also be prevalent, with six properties recently opening their doors for curious travelers to enjoy in 2019 and seven scheduled to reopen and welcome guests this year.

According to Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World, “The 2019 new additions demonstrate notable growth in countries such as Spain, Japan, the United States, and the Maldives.”

Ikador Luxury Boutique Hotel & Spa (Opatija, Croatia) – Opening April 2019

Located near the coastal town of Opatija with views of the Riviera, the intimate Ikador Hotel will welcome guests to 14 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites. This exclusive property will also feature the Nobilion restaurant, a spa, private beach, heated outdoor pool, and only the fourth Riva Lounge in the world.

Britannia Hotel (Trondheim, Norway) – Opening April 2019

Built in 1870, Norway’s Britannia Hotel will embark on a new phase when it reopens following a three-year, $150 million refurbishment. The 257-room property and spa will be refreshed with essential 21st century enhancements, including six F&B concepts, one of which will be led by world champion chef and Bocuse d´Or silver winner, Christopher Davidsen.

Katikies Garden (Santorini, Greece) – Opening June 2019

Katikies Garden’s rooms are outfitted with a sophisticated design complete with private pools, gardens, and verandas. Guests can also enjoy an underground cave wine cellar, rooftop pool, the De Paul Restaurant, and renowned A. Spa.

Savoy Palace (Funchal, Portugal) – Opening June 2019

Designed by an award-winning team, the bold, curved structure is home to 306 chic rooms and 43 suites, some with plunge pool and all featuring balconies to take in the ocean views.

Capella Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) – Opening Q2 2019

Capella Bangkok is inspired by the soul of riverfront life and features 101 suites and villas with views of the Chao Phraya River. Instilled with the personality of a boutique pied à terre, this philosophy extends across all hotel elements, from contemporary dining to the renowned Auriga spa.

Halekulani Okinawa (Okinawa, Japan) – Opening July 2019

Theluxury property features 360 rooms with a view of the emerald sea, noteworthy culinary options, a luxury spa featuring a heated facility using natural hot spring waters, and an abundance of natural splendor.

The Legian Sire, Lombok (Lombok, Indonesia) – Opening July 2019

Nestled on a pristine beach just a 40-minute flight from Bali, The Legian Sire, Lombok boasts 61 spacious suites and villas. With bespoke spa treatments, three local and international dining venues and everything from surfing to sunset cruises, the boutique resort is an oceanside oasis.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos (Los Cabos, Mexico) – Opening April 2019

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos features 200 rooms and suites that seamlessly blend contemporary Japanese minimalism with locally-sourced, Mexican materials and finishes, making it the perfect fusion of architectural elegance and laid-back luxury. It is the first property in Mexico from the dining and hospitality empire helmed by Robert De Niro and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Baglioni Resort Maldives (Maagau, Maldives) – Opening June 2019

Located on the island of Maagau in the Dhaalu Atoll, this exclusive resort offers a bespoke stay in the heart of the Indian Ocean. The property features 96 rooms and villas, a relaxing Baglioni Spa, a sporting activity every day, and four gourmet eateries to satisfy the epicure.

BLESS Hotel Ibiza (Ibiza, Spain) – Opening June 2019

BLESS Hotel Ibiza is situated on Es Canar’s Cala Nova cove. The 151-room property, with views of the Mediterranean Sea, presents unique experiences and services in a paradise complete with hidden coves, hundred-year-old pine forests, and enchanting villages.

Nobu Hotel Riyadh (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – Opening 2019

Designed by Rockwell Group, Nobu Hotel Riyadh is located in the heart of the city’s downtown. The 134-room property blends Japanese and regional influences and features the signature Nobu restaurant, a tea house, spa facilities and more, each contributing to the property’s dynamic identity.

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa (Raa Atoll, Maldives) – Opening June 2019

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa offers a collection of 120 private beach and overwaters villas. The resort’s four restaurants, as well as the Emerald Spa, diving center, and sports facility invite guests to relax and recharge in full indulgence.

The Houghton (Johannesburg, South Africa) – Opening April 2019

With a Signature Jack Nicklaus Golf course on 168 acres of parkland, a spa and wellness center, two-level gym with state-of-the-art equipment, indoor and outdoor heated pools, an international deli, sky bar, and personalized cuisine restaurant, the hotel will be a true landmark.

Mr. C Coconut Grove (Coconut Grove, FL, USA) – Opening Spring 2019

Mr. C Coconut Grove will feature 100 rooms and suites with private terraces, a new Italian dining concept and rooftop Bellini Restaurant and Bar. It will provide guests with the attentive and celebrated European service synonymous with the Cipriani family.

ANANTI Resort, Residences & Beach Club (Rezevici, Budva) – Opening June 2019

This bright newcomer to the Montenegro coast is comprised of 8 luxury villas and 14 suites and complete with an exclusive beach, signature Asian-fusion restaurant, and kids club. The property will open a fully-equipped fitness center and SPA in 2020.

BLESS Hotel Madrid (Madrid, Spain)

Located in the Salamanca district, BLESS Hotel Madrid stands out for its unique style and timeless design within the most exclusive neighborhood in the center of the city. The property’s modern design is equipped with the most advanced technology and features 111 rooms and suites.

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa (Beijing, China)

Minutes from the Forbidden City, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa reflects a guest-centric culture of Hostmanship™. The property’s 116 rooms, world-class dining venues and signature UR SPA connect guests to an authentic local experience in an urban resort setting.

J.K. Place Paris (Paris, France) – Opening June 2019

The intimate 30-room J.K. Place Paris will be the J.K. Place brand’s first venture outside of Italy. The stunning property, located on the left bank in a former embassy building, will feature a Sisley spa and pool, Italian eatery by “Casa Tua,” and unique accommodations with Italian and French design influences.

The Okura Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan) – Opening September 2019

Tokyo’s 1960’s icon was partially demolished in 2015 and will reopen with two new towers – The Okura Heritage Wing and The Okura Prestige Tower. Following the $979 million renovation, the property will debut 508 rooms, 18 stories of office space and more, adding to its celebrated grandeur.

HALL Arts Hotel (Dallas, Texas) – Opening Fall 2019

HALL Arts Hotel presents the perfect blend of art and modern luxury in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. With surrounding views of downtown Pritzker-prize winning architecture, such as the Winspear Opera House, HALL Arts Hotel provides a unique opportunity to stay in the prestigious cultural center of Dallas.