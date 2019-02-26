Design, Gourmet, Living&Travel

KBIS 2019 Awards showcased the best of the kitchen and bath industry

Best of KBIS 2019 Awards is the annual competition that showcases the best of the kitchen and bath industry. Best of KBIS 2019 award winners were announced in a ceremony held on the NKBA Presents KBISNeXT Stage during KBIS 2019. The prestigious annual program recognizes the most innovative new products introduced at KBIS, February 19 – 21, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Best of KBIS 2019 award winners are:

DXV by American Standard’s 3-D Printed Blade Faucet

  • Best of Show: Blade 3D Printed Faucet, DXV by American Standard;

    Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Built-in Sous Vide

  • Kitchen Gold: Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Built-in Sous Vide, Signature Kitchen Suite.
    Toto’s Flotation freestanding tub offers Zero Dimension technology-

    Toto’s Flotation freestanding tub offers Zero Dimension technology

  • Bath Gold:  Flotation Tub With ZERO DIMENSION, TOTO
    TOTO has developed the world’s first zero-gravity bathtub in which bathers experience total weightlessness. TOTO calls this extraordinarily calming, tension-free bathing experience, Zero Dimension. The 2019 Flotation Tub is constructed with solid surface Galaline engineered to resist stain, retain heat, and minimize maintenance. The product is shaped to simulate a “gravity-less” floating position for ultimate relaxation.

    Flo by Moen, Moen Incorporated

  • Smart Home Technology: Flo by Moen, Moen Incorporated – the all-in-one security system for your home water.
    The best way to avoid water damage is to prevent it. Backed by years of product development and industry-leading technology, the device detects and stops leaks. From your toilet, shower or faucet, to the pipes in your foundation and behind your walls, the device monitors all of them so there are no surprises on your water bill or catastrophes when you come home from vacation.

    HydroTap by Zip Water

  • Kitchen Silver: HydroTap by Zip Water: Culligan International Company – The worlds most advanced drinking water appliance.
    This essential and smart addition to any kitchen provides pure tasting boiling, chilled and sparkling water, instantly. It’s no wonder research suggests that 80% of residential Zip HydroTap owners drink more water than before.
    “Wonder what makes Zip HydroTap the world’s most advanced drinking appliance? Our integrated Australian made innovation combines patented PowerPulse™ boiling, Direct DryChilling and ColdCore Carbonation with MicroPurity filtration technologies to remarkably transform tap water into a form you’ll instantly love,” explained zipwater.

  • PowderRain, Hansgrohe

  • Bath Silver: PowderRain, Hansgrohe
    PowderRain is gentle AND effective. The many thousands of droplets rinse out shower gel and shampoo really thoroughly. And the new micro spray hardly produces any splashes. This means: less limescale = less cleaning. That’s good news in any bathroom. Especially in the open showers that are currently on trend.

    Kalamazoo_Outdoor_Kitchen-2019

  • Outdoor Living: Kalamazoo Arcadia Series Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet;
  • Impact Award: FOTILE Sink Dishwasher, Ningbo Fotile Overseas Kitchen Appliance co., Ltd. DBA Fotile.

2019 Best of KBIS award winners were selected from among over 100 entries and 50 finalists by the 2019 judging committee: Laurie Haefele, Associate, AIA; founder, Haefele Design; Aimee Inouye, AKBD, founder, AID+D; and NKBA Thirty under 30 Alum; Kelly Morisseau, CMKBD, CID, MSK Design Build; Nathan Reynolds, CAPS, CLIPP, interior designer, Insperiors, LLC; and NKBA Thirty under 30 Alum; Aston Smith, kitchen designer, Bilotta Kitchens.

