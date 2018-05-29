4 Handy Tips For A Glowing & Radiant Skin

Who doesn’t want a radiant and glistening skin that adds a touch of perfection and glow to their looks? Most of us take a lot of time using products from various brands and recommended labels to keep our skin smooth and healthy. But if you think about it for a second, there are many easy and natural ways that we can use to nourish and rejuvenate our skin cells, so they appear vibrant and fresh. Here are a few tips to get you started:

The Night Routine

One of the most important things for natural skincare is the night cleansing routine that includes removing any makeup or cosmetics properly using a cotton pad dabbed in olive oil before you go to sleep. This followed by a thorough cleansing and moisturizing is mandatory to allow the cells to breathe during the night and avoid any skin infections. It’s vital to wash the skin with a good cleanser recommended by a dermatologist to ensure you get no blemishes, rashes or blackheads. Make sure you clean your face, hands and the feet including the nails, as the skin in these areas can be affected by bacteria and fungi. Proper cleansing between the fingers and toes keeps the bacteria that may breed in the skin away. Otherwise, you may have to go for a laser fungal nail treatment or a skin rash cure.

Use a Sunscreen

Sunscreens are a popular choice these days. Use a good sunscreen with an SPF of 15 to help provide protection against the UV rays of the sun. The nanoparticles within these products help keep the UVA and UVB rays that can cause many skin diseases, wrinkles, and blotches. Avoid going out in the sun for long hours, and if you need to be outdoors, use shades and a good quality noncomedogenic sunscreen to keep your pores open.

Proper Nourishment

A good diet is essential to keeping our skin healthy and brimming with radiance. Plan your meals accordingly and consume a balanced diet including all the essential nutrients and vitamins that energize your skin cells. Fresh fruits and leafy greens are a great source of vitamin C, so make sure you are consuming these on a regular basis. For a healthier skin, you need to opt for a diet low in fats and sugars and high in Vitamin C, so opt for foods which are rich in these nutrients. Include organic food, whole wheat, oatmeal, lean meat, and fiber in your diet and steer clear of processed or fried food. These contain transfat that is not considered good for general health. With less sugary items like baked goods and cakey products, the skin will appear more fresh and glowing.

Homemade Masks

These are an easy remedy for silky smooth skin and can be prepared at home with natural ingredients serving as a natural exfoliator. Use equal parts of cucumber, honey, and yogurt for a day cleanser. Rub it gently on your face, messaging for a few minutes, and then rinse with water. The yogurt in the mask contains natural nutrients that help moisturize the skin, keep the dryness away and nourish the cells for a great look & feel.