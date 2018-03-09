Luscious Locks, Shiny, Red Lip, and Glowing Skin: Best Celebrity Looks from this Season’s Award Shows

Each award season predicts the rest of the year’s hottest beauty and style trends. Three Beauty Hacks for Recreating the Best Celebrity Looks from this Season’s Award Shows.

From hair to lips to skin, this season was all about celebrating and embracing femininity with a confident glow. While it’s time to bid adieu to the red carpet for now, L’Oréal Paris and celebrity makeup artist Sir John are bringing the best celebrity looks home to you.

SHINY, RED LIP

A red lip is timeless, iconic and bold. Seen on the lips of queens, Hollywood celebrities, and today’s street style stars alike, it’s the perfect pop of color at a black-tie affair. For a modern twist on the red carpet, add a swipe of shine like L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman Helen Mirren. All-in-one L’Oréal Paris

Colour Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red provides an instant pop of color and radiant shine while nourishing and hydrating. Prior to application, don’t forget to polish extra dry lips. Try a gentle exfoliator, such as Sir John’s favorite L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Nourish & Soften Scrub.

GLOWING SKIN

On the red carpet, glowing skin is always in style. For an illuminated base, apply tinted and hydrating L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer all over. For an added eye-catching and paparazzi-worthy glow, Sir John loves the customizable L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glow Amour Glow Boosting Drops. Apply the drops to moisturizer or foundation or alone as a liquid highlighter. Finish the look with a sweep of L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer for sun kissed cheekbones.

LUSCIOUS LOCKS

With all of the stress continued styling can do to hair during award season, strands may start to feel a bit lack luster. Try L’Oreal Paris’ first-ever hair sheet mask treatments for a 5-minute in-shower hair spa experience. L’Oréal Paris EverPure Deep Moisture Hair Sheet Mask delivers shiny-looking locks without weigh-down, while L’Oréal Paris EverPure Intense Repair Hair Sheet Mask strengthens and protects strands.

Once hair is freshly cleansed and replenished, it’s time for an award-worthy style. For luscious curls like L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman Camila Cabello, wrap strands around a 1″ inch curling, brushing out the curls as you go.

Gather the top layer of hair behind the crown of the head, leaving a few front pieces framing the face, and pin in the back. Finish off with L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment for a dose of shine and L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Precious Oils with Argan Oil for a healthy hold.