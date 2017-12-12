Christofle x Saint Laurent: a limited edition exclusively available at Colette

From the 27th of November to the 20th of December, the Parisian house Saint Laurent took a unique residency on the first floor of the multi-brand store colette. Saint Laurent has created a range of co-signed collector pieces for this occasion.

The selection includes: a customized vintage Polaroid SX-70 camera with custom Polaroid 600 black frame black & white film, Helmets by Ruby including a full crystallized version and a total black version, speakers and headset by B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen, a red cristal heart by Baccarat, a Total Black Vespa, heart-shaped chocolates and dessert by Pierre Marcolini, skates by Arkaic Concept including a leopard print version and an Inez & Vinoodh roller image version, make-up palettes by Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, a vinyl compilation of tracks selected by Travis Scott, some fetish toys and a calendar with #YSL12 pictures by David Sims… All signed Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The Silver plated Pencil holder co-designed in collaboration with Christofle is a limited edition of 10 numbered copies,exclusively for colette. Christofle contribution to this pop-up collection for Saint Laurent includes a Pencil tray (€225), a Valet Tray (€195), an Engraved Silver Pencil Holder (€295), and a Pill Box (€95).

CHRISTOFLE’s SILVER TIME

Christofle is also announcing a new collection designed for your brunch moments with family and friends . Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud, the SILVER TIME collection created for Christofle will embellish your Afternoon Tea table.The emblematic SILVER TIME teapot (€750.00) is paired glass jars in silver plate and borosilicate glass, multi-use bowls, platters, trays, creamer, baskets with napkins, champagne cooler buckets, punch bowls with ladle, dessert stands, and so on. The higlights of the silver range are the Silver Plated Beverage Dispenser with Spigot and Stand (€1,200.00), the Back Silver Plated Punch/Soup Bowl with Ladle (€1,500.00) and the 24-Piece Silver Plated Flatware Set with Storage Capsule – For Six People(€1,075.00).

With the craft cocktail movement in full swing and alcoholic punches making a comeback, it is time to invest in a proper punch bowl and the ultra modern silver plated Silver Time version is a lovely addition to any beverage service. It comes with a ladle and can also be used to serve soup.

The ultra modern silver plated Silver Time beverage dispenser is the perfect accessory for parties and brunches. Serve copious amounts of water, iced tea, punch, sangria and more without worrying about the container being too heavy thanks to the body being made of borosilicate glass. It comes with a stand and lid

images: christofle, colette