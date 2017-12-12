The reimagined Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is now open. Get in touch with your childlike wonder. It won’t be difficult here.

Costa Rica’s acclaimed Peninsula Papagayo announces plans to develop the next generation of environmentally designed luxury oceanfront villas managed by Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. The Eco-Chic Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay Collection is part of the luxury destination‘s $100 Million re-imagination.

The exclusive enclave of 20 wholly owned properties will be known as Four Seasons Private Residences Prieta Bay at Peninsula Papagayo, situated on 17 acres of prime oceanfront real estate adjacent to the famed Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica. A private path will connect the new neighborhood to Four Seasons, a member-only beach club and two nearby beaches.

The new collection of environmentally designed private villas and estate homes are set to commence construction in February 2018. According to Miami-based luxury hospitality and residential real estate investment and development firm Gencom, construction completion is targeted for mid-Q4 2019.

A special founders release will be offered for sale in January under a priority reservation program. Prices are expected to start in the mid-$3MMs. Ownership is planning a public release later in 2018.

“Four Seasons is admired worldwide for their service culture and delivering experiences of exceptional quality. The combination of next generation residential design and construction with legendary Four Seasons service and amenities will create an extraordinary lifestyle unlike any other,” said Karim Alibhai, founder and principal of Miami-based Gencom. “The amazing experiences that are Four Seasons hallmarks will become part of daily life on Prieta Bay.”

Innovative organic design by renowned Costa Rican architect Ronald Zürcher takes inspiration from repeating patterns found in flora, fauna and pre-Columbian seals discovered on site.

Each private residence appears to grow out of the landscape, inviting the outdoors in. Gorgeous glass walls and thoughtfully designed windows and pocket doors meld interior and exterior spaces, making the most of spectacular views and providing an unparalleled closeness to nature. Casual furnishings and clean lines lend a modern aesthetic. The result is elegant simplicity with an international sensibility that holds its inhabitants in nature’s profound embrace.

High-energy efficiency and high-quality indoor environments are integral to Zürcher’s progressive, performance-based design approach—saving energy, water and resources. With 99% of Costa Rica’s electricity currently coming from renewable sources, each residence will run on clean energy. Green roofs and local materials are infused into the architecture with a local sensibility.

In addition to Four Seasons service and amenities, each Prieta Bay residence will include membership in the coveted Peninsula Papagayo Club—Costa Rica’s exclusive private club featuring exceptional beach, golf, tennis and social facilities and an array of outdoor programs and activities for members and their families.

images: peninsulapapagayo