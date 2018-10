Time beautifully filled: Kempinski Cigar Lounge by Zechbauer – the perfect atmosphere to enjoy your cigar or cigarillo.

Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich is now home to Zechbauer’s second shop and a new cigar lounge. The smoke extraction technology is one of the most efficient systems available at the Kempinski Cigar Lounge by Zechbauer. Visitors are able to enjoy a lounge without the smell of cigars, even leaving clothes odourless.

Not Just a New Hot Spot for Cigar Connoisseurs

The cigar lounge is meant to be a journey back into royal times without giving up on the latest modern conveniences.

A highlight of the Cigar Lounge are the 18 elegant, private humidors, where guests may store their valued cigars to preserve a perfect aroma, even when storing them for a longer time. The minimum rental period is two years at a rental cost of EUR 3,000 p.a.

To honour not only the traditions of the hotel but also the key theme of tobacco, interior architect Colin Finnegan has incorporated timeless key elements into the design. Thus, genuine Tabaco Leaf wall panelling and tables are featured in the Cigar Lounge.

At the cigar shop by Max Zechbauer, Munich’s most regarded supplier of cigars and accessories, guests have direct access to the lounge. At the shop, you have a vast selection of the most valued cigar brands, including Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, Cohiba and Daniel Marshall 24 Karat Gold Cigars, as well as sought-after rare finds. A wonderful treat: guests can test cigars in peace and quiet in the lounge before purchasing larger quantities. Fun, cigars and friends what more do you need?