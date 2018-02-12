The Habanos Festival 2018 celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The biggest international event for the world’s best tobacco lovers will be held from 26 February to 2 of March. The 2018 Habanos Festival will highlight Cohiba and Partagás brands and its new launches.

Attendees will enjoy a comprehensive programme that includes tours to plantations in Vuelta Abajo*, in the Pinar del Río* region, as well as visits to the factories. Other highlights include three evenings of the best live music from renowned international artists, the finest gastronomy in Cuba, Habanos tastings and a wide range of beverages from all the world.

The Trade Fair and the Welcome Evening will mark the start of the Habanos Festival. The Trade Fair is the meeting point for professionals in the tobacco industry worldwide, exhibitors from luxury goods manufacturers, craftspeople, artists and manufacturers. The Welcome Evening will be at the El Laguito Protocol Hall, where guests will enjoy the launch of the Reserva Cosecha 2014.

The programme will also feature masterclasses and keynote speeches, led by recognised experts in the world of Habanos at the International Seminar, to be opened on 28 February. Another of the most representative activities is the traditional International Habanosommelier Contest, with the 17th edition. Outstanding Habanosommeliers will demonstrate their knowledge and skills and receive this prestigious award.

For the first time, the inaugural edition of the Habanos World Challenge will be held, a new and original contest. Each country will organize local contests to select a winning couple that will represent them in the big final in the Cuban capital.

The XX Habanos Festival Tribute Evening will be held at the Teatro Martí and at the Gran Teatro de la Habana on 28 February, an event dedicated to the history and success of these Festivals. Held on 2 of March, the Gala Evening will be dedicated to the Partagás brand and the presentation of the Línea Maduro. The event will conclude with the 2017 Habanos Awards and the traditional Humidors Auction, with all proceeds going to the Cuban Public Health System.



Cohiba Atmosphere Sophia

At the end of 2017, Cohiba announced the opening of its third club in Europe – Cohiba Atmosphere Sophia. Cohiba Atmosphere, under the Habanos, S.A. license is a unique concept that offers a truly exclusive experience in an elite atmosphere and the finest Habanos masterpieces. Worldwide, by 2017, the opening of the club in Sofia is the 13th representation of the chain and the third for Europe.

“Cohiba Atmosphere meets the highest international standards in the concierge service, Habanos sommelier and selective gustation of drinks and Habanos,” explained the company.

For the convenience of its guests there is a cozy open-air terrace with 20 seats, a bar, walk in humidor, which offers a real wealth of exclusive selection with special and ultra-special Habanos editions. The private lounge area has 30 seats. It has controlled access only for registered customers and guests with invitations to special events.

“The aim and main mission of Cohiba Atmosphere Sofia’s policy is to develop the passion and culture of Habanos and to expand the horizon of perceptions, bringing the highest international standards into the sphere for the Habano´s lovers,” added Habanos.

images: habanos.