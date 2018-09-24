Masterpiece Estates is the latest, most unique offering from the Oetker Collection. Masterpiece Estates is a small portfolio of historical houses and private luxury estates.

Germany’s luxury hospitality group Oetker Collection is offering extraordinary houses in spectacular countryside. Each historical property called “Masterpiece Estate” offers a huge choice of outstanding activities, and is staffed by a dedicated team which will look after your every need from the moment you arrive.

“And it is all truly yours – your private home, run by a charming host, allowing you and your guests to make the most meaningful connections with the house, with the countryside – and with each other,” says the Oetker Collection’s team.

Grand historical houses and unique estates in outstanding locations in the UK and eventually around the world, available for completely private use. Masterpiece Estate hosts will perfectly characterize the heritage of each estate, and will be an expert in country life. The host will be the guests’ personal guide throughout a stay, arranging and accompanying activities.

The Masterpiece Estate experience will offer sumptuous tailor-made dining options, a vast range of activities, and the faultless service and surroundings you would expect from an Oetker Collection property.

Each Masterpiece Estate has been carefully selected by Oetker Collection for its privacy, enviable location and individual history. Oetker Collection has unveiled the first three properties to join the new Masterpiece Estates collection, all in stunning destinations across the UK.

Hound Lodge at Goodwood

Hound Lodge at Goodwood was formerly the kennels for the foxhounds of the Goodwood Hunt when it was revived in Victorian times, this exclusive ten-bedroom sporting lodge has undergone an extensive restoration and refurbishment. As well as being incredibly comfortable, the interior decoration reflects its sporting history.

You, your guests and your dogs are offered the very warmest of welcomes. With your own private butler service you will not have to lift a finger (or paw) as you are treated to everything you could possibly need to enjoy your time at Goodwood.

According to Oetker Collection, “Nowhere else in the world has such an enviable sporting heritage or such an extraordinary range of sporting activities including golf, clay pigeon shooting, flying and driving.

Included within your stay The Goodwood Hotel offers extensive leisure facilities with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi, 36 station gym and dance studio with a variety of classes and flood lit tennis courts.

Glen Affric Estate

Glen Affric Estate is sited centrally within the Scottish Highlands. The graceful Victorian Lodge and Stable Cottage are set on the shores of stunning Loch Affric, surrounded by 10,000 acres of wilderness, this is a place to re-energize.

Stays at Glen Affric are priced from $16,900 per night during season, based on accommodation for up to 20 guests in the Lodge and Stable Cottage for a minimum of two nights. Accommodation is provided on an all-inclusive basis, which includes: dining (breakfast, lunch, tea, dinner and picnics), drinks (a selection of wines, Champagnes, spirits and soft drinks), transport (to and from Inverness airport in the Estate’s vehicles), and activities. Activities include walks on the hill and around the Loch, mountain biking, hill stalking (stags and hinds, subject to seasons), clay pigeon shooting, seasonal fishing, pony and horse trekking, kayaks, sailing, wind surfing, paddle boarding, racing sculls, beauty treatments and massages with a resident beauty therapist, local whisky and gin tasting.

To ensure guests have the most wonderful escape, Glen Affric will also cater for additional activities. Examples of such extra activities include golfing days, partridge game shoots (seasonal), music nights, vintage whisky tasting, executive transport (limousines, private aeroplanes and helicopters), event organizers, babysitting service and children’s parties.

Farleigh Wallop House

Just over an hour’s journey from London, Farleigh Wallop House and its grounds, owned and tendered by the same family since the 15th Century, are perfect for private and corporate events and exclusive country escapes. Farleigh House sits at the heart of a 4,000 acre estate down an ancient tree-lined avenue.The house, set back from the road and hidden by woodland, is a storied English home whose interior has been crafted as the pinnacle of luxury and comfort in the idyllic Hampshire countryside.

Stays at Farleigh Wallop are priced from $9,000 per night during Season, based on accommodation for up to eight guests. Additional accommodation can be provided for up to a further 13 guests for a supplemental charge of $430 per person per night. Accommodation is provided on an all-inclusive basis.