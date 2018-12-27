Exclusive creations from LVMH and its Maisons.

Moët & Chandon French Art de Vivre champagne gift box

For the 2018/209 season, Moët & Chandon pays tribute to French art de vivre with two special creations: a 75 cl bottle and a jeroboam (3 liters) of Moët Impérial, both decorated with iconic French and Champagne region landmarks (Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Reims Cathedral and more). The bottles are presented in an elegant box decorated with the same monuments featuring micro-embossed details and golden textures.

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2007 – a gift box to celebrate Ruinart taste

2007 was an exceptional year in Champagne, standing out for the remarkable quality of the chardonnay grapes. For this year’s holiday season, the oldest Champagne house proposes an unforgettable tasting experience with the Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2007, a truly extraordinary champagne presented in an elegant box with a minimalist aesthetic.

Hennessy: an alliance X.O & Ice

The Hennessy Tasting Committee has expanded the Hennessy X.O cognac repertoire, fusing it with ice. Created specially for the holiday season, the limited edition gift box morphs into a decanter to let cognac lovers appreciate three new tasting experiences of this sophisticated blend: Hennessy X.O on Three Rocks, Hennessy X.O on a Rock, and Hennessy X.O Over Ice.

Glenmorangie: a tribute to the distillery’s signature single malt whisky

The Glenmorangie Signet icon echoes the beauty of Scotland’s mysterious Cadboll stone, carved by the Picts in the eighth century. This year, #Glenmorangie celebrates this ancient provenance in its new Glenmorangie Original festive gift edition. The gift set contains two tumblers and a bottle of Glenmorangie The Original, a perfect invitation for single malt whisky lovers todiscover or rediscover the Maison’s heritage in good company.

Ardbeg The Warehouse Tin: a whisky gift tin tribute to the iconic Islay distillery

Inspired by the legendary Ardbeg Warehouse wall, this eye-catching gift tin features Ardbeg’s famous bold black lettering, whitewashed walls and embossed rivets. The hinged roof opens to reveal a bottle of Ardbeg Ten Years Old nestling inside, while Yogi the Stillman and Shortie – Ardbeg’s canine mascot – appear on the side of the tin.

Mercier Blanc de Noirs – an audacious interlude for the holidays

True to the Mercier style, this new cuvée brings fruit-forward notes and gourmand elegance to refined holiday tables. This rarechampagne is an assemblage of composed exclusively of pinot noire and meunier grapes, a perfect pairing for foie gras and capon with dried fruit before the traditional Bûche de Noël dessert.

Dom Pérignon celebrates transmission with a Chef de Cave Legacy Edition champagne

At the beginning of January 2019 Vincent Chaperon will become the new Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave. He will succeed Richard Geoffroy, with whom he has worked closely since 2005. The culmination of their collaboration is Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008, an exceptional champagne to accompany holiday meals, presented in an elegant box signed personally by the two Chefsde Cave. This special Chef de Cave Legacy Edition champagne is available in select stores (Nicolas, La Grande Épicerie deParis, Lavinia, Lafayette Gourmet), as well as the Maison’s partner specialist wine stores.