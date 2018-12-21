Hennessy launches X.O-Inspired Travel Piece and Very Special Collector’s Edition

Hennessy launches X.O-Inspired Travel Piece that perfectly holds the iconic shape of the X.O bottle

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, announced a first-ever collaboration with fashion house Opening Ceremony. The Hennessy X.O “East Meets West” Travel Bag by Opening Ceremony is inspired by co-founders’ Carol Lim and Humberto Leon’s heritage and world travels.

The stunning design perfectly holds the iconic shape of the Hennessy X.O bottle – the world’s original X.O Cognac and ultimate gift this holiday season.

The blending of East and West has played an important role in the brand’s long-standing legacy and cultural heritage for almost as long. The first shipment arrived in China in 1872, making it one of the first global markets to embrace X.O, where the refined golden-hued blend was dubbed the “Golden Elixir.”

“The collaboration with Hennessy was born from a shared passion for bringing together and celebrating different cultures. For this design, we wanted to explore and honor our heritage by drawing inspiration from family traditions, our world travels, and the blending of our Eastern and Western backgrounds,” says Opening Ceremony co-founder, Humberto Leon. “The bold, rich flavor of X.O reminds us of family celebrations and toasts to success and good fortune, so to capture that spirit, we created a modern, luxurious travel bag in vibrant gold, a color that represents prosperity in our Asian cultures.”

A contemporary way to enjoy the bold, rich flavors of X.O.

Hennessy’s X.O East Meets West is a new cocktail exclusively available through premiere cocktail delivery service, Cocktail Courier. In a nod to Lim and Leon’s Hong Kong travels, the signature recipe marks the ultimate expression of “East Meets West”: traditional Chinese tea service meets the modernity of Western mixology with a custom ice mold.

The Hennessy X.O East Meets West Inspired by Opening Ceremony Cocktail Kit ($204) comes with a step-by-step guide and ingredients – including a 750ml bottle of Hennessy X.O – to make 12 cocktails.

Hennessy Very Special Collector’s Edition By Vhils Unveiled During 2018 Miami Art Festival

The limited release includes 100 individual pieces that are hand-signed and designed using Vhils’ famed “making the invisible visible” technique for which he has become a global phenomenon. For Hennessy, Vhils’ approach to his art is a fitting metaphor for the art of Cognac-making.

“Layering Hennessy posters and campaign images from over the years was very inspiring,” said Vhils. “The idea was to bring graphic elements from the past back to the surface and let the cognac itself play a part of the piece. It creates a powerful, three-dimensional link between past and present which is why I’m particularly proud of this Edition.”

The original artwork is the most intricate and personal piece in Vhils’ multi-faceted collaboration with Hennessy. Following its unveiling during Miami’s renowned art festival, the Hennessy Very Special Collector’s Edition by Vhils, SRP $1,000 (750ml), is available for purchase via Clos19, LVMH’s e-commerce site dedicated to the ‘Art of Hosting.’