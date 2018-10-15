Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection Nº3 is composed purely for the pleasure of intimate creation

Master Blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde unveiled Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection Nº3. This blend is composed exclusively of high-quality eaux-de-vie with great potential that have been set aside specifically to be used at the Master Blender’s discretion.

At the biggest cognac makers, cognac is not made, it is crafted. To reflect this philosophy, Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, introduced the Master Blender’s Selection, a limited edition series of single-batch Cognacs crafted for no other purpose than complete freedom of expression.

Master Blender’s Selection N°3 is the third in a limited edition series and first creation by 8th generation Master Blender Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, who succeeded his uncle Yann Fillioux. As the guardian of the exceptional taste and style of all Hennessy Cognacs, Fillioux de Gironde is responsible for ensuring the savoir-faire, quality and consistency of Hennessy Cognacs.

“Like a handwritten letter, Hennessy’s Master Blender’s Selection series is designed to be a personal statement, composed purely for the pleasure of intimate creation. It serves as the ultimate expression of the Master Blender’s creativity, imagination and predilection for certain eaux-de-vie,” said the cognac maker.

Crafted from eaux-de-vie that are at least seven years old, Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection N°3 is a light amber Cognac with golden reflections. The blend is characterized by roundness, “featuring delicious notes of French sponge cake and toasted hazelnuts.” On the palate, Master Blender’s Selection N°3 is delightfully subtle and velvety yet persistent, with a touch of praline on the finish. In keeping with the tradition of this craft Cognac series, N°3 is bottled at 43%, also known as “cask strength,” the ideal level for preserving each eau-de-vie’s distinct personality.

Unlike most Hennessy Cognacs, Master Blender’s Selection is a true single batch: blended only once, never again to be replicated. It is best enjoyed neat or over a large rock to ensure the Cognac’s structure remains intact. As befits a craft Cognac, Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection N°3 will be available exclusively in the U.S. starting October 2018 at select fine retailers for a SRP of $110 (750ml).

To commemorate this expression of creativity, Hennessy is partnering with family-run, leather craft brand, Will Leather Goods, for a second year in a row to produce a limited run of bespoke Master Blender’s Selection N°3 “Silas” Backpacks. Embossed with the Master Blender’s Selection N°3 emblem to reinforce themes of unparalleled craftsmanship, quality and family that are at the heart of the collaboration – each handmade bag comes in a rich Cognac leather inspired by the blend’s gold tinged, light amber hue. The Master Blender’s Selection N°3 “Silas” Backpack is available for a SRP of $450 while supplies last.