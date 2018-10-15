Design, Hi Tech

Colosseo smart sofa by Mauro Lipparini to redefine the smart home living room experience

Global style and technology leaders Natuzzi Italia and LG Electronics are joining forces at the fall 2018 High Point Market (October 13-17,) to illustrate how thoughtful furniture design embraces advanced technology to transform the concept of modern living. The smart sofa, launched at Salone del Mobile in Milan earlier this year, is now being featured for the first time in North America at High Point Market, the world’s largest home furnishing’s marketplace featuring 2,000 exhibitors throughout 180 buildings.

A modular seating system that adapts to every living

++ Surrounded by a free standing boiserie, the Colosseo sofa becomes an alcove of design and comfort that makes this model suitable for different spaces and decor needs. photos: natuzzi

Top-of-the-line, state of the art living experience combines style with technology.

The “Smart Living Concept” – jointly developed by Natuzzi Italia, Italy’s largest furniture house with select locations in the U.S., and LG SIGNATURE, LG’s ultra-premium home entertainment and home appliance brand – marries comfort and cutting edge innovation in unique new ways.

The centerpiece of the Smart Living Concept is Natuzzi’s Colosseo sofa that uses technology powered by LG SIGNATURE to redefine the smart home living room experience. For example, using the Google Assistant capability in the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV and LG AI speakers, the ergonomic, tech-enabled sofa can recognize the user and interact with TV and other smart devices such as the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier and LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, and even control smart lighting and thermostats.

The sofa is enabled to reposition the angle of its seat and backrest cushions to five custom scenarios – reading, relaxing, watching TV, listening music and pause modes using a special app powered by LG SIGNATURE and voice activation.

natuzzi colosseo sofa 2018-

photos: natuzzi

 

The Colosseo sofa was designed by noted furniture designer Mauro Lipparini using futuristic motion technology and is patented by Natuzzi. The sofa fits in perfectly to every living space with its “Zerowall” space-saving solution and pairing it with the “Wallpaper” LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 TV, which becomes one with the wall for a room to feel spacious and open, without any clutter.

Match the model with the open cabinets, reading lights and the free-standing boiserie to create your own alcove.

Surrounded by a free standing boiserie, the Colosseo sofa becomes an alcove of design and comfort; photos: natuzzi

natuzzi colosseo sofa 2018

photos: natuzzi

Designed by Mauro Lipparini, Colosseo sofa features minimalist lines and an elegant design ; photos: natuzzi

Attention to details and refined upholstery; photos: natuzzi

 

